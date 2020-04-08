AyurClinic Is Providing Traditional Ayurveda and Naturopathy Therapies in Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- AyurClinic was developed to provide Australian families with a channel to restoring their health naturally by relying on age-old and natural therapies. The clinic traces its origins to Kerala in India, which is renowned globally as the birthplace of Ayurveda. From such a solid background, AyurClinic is proud to have brought within reach of Australians a team of certified practitioners who will guide them through these wellness solutions.



Speaking about the expertise of the Ayurveda and naturopathy practitioners, the company's spokesperson remarked, "AyurClinic is headed by expertly trained and highly experienced practitioners who have a firm grasp of the principles behind the therapies. Dr. Sajimon George and Joemol Abraham, who are the company directors, are accredited members of the Australian Traditional Medicine Society. They are also members of several professional organizations besides having academic qualifications from respected institutions. As a result, they have attracted a team that has high qualifications and adhere to the best practices expected when handling patients."



For many couples who have not had the pleasures of raising their young ones, a primary concern is how best they will address their infertility problems. AyurClinic understands this and has made it possible for these issues to be addressed by providing a channel to consult a fertility naturopath in Melbourne. The traditional native healers bring with them a unique perspective to male and female fertility according to the principles of Ayurveda. AyurClinic aims to address the root cause of each fertility problem and will tailor the treatment based on the conditions of each client.



Talking about how diet plays a vital role in improving fertility, the company's spokesperson said, "Our bodies require a proper diet for optimal health, and this includes how well it supports healthy reproduction. While there is no single magical food, by taking to account the composition of what you consume, significant improvements can be achieved in your body. In Ayurveda, we focus on helping you adopt the right diet plans not only during the therapy but as a healthy habit. Among the foods we recommend for improved fertility in women includes; berries, lentils, wild salmon, cinnamon, pomegranate, and cruciferous vegetables."



In this age, many people are battling mental health issues and are in the pursuit of the most effective therapies for their conditions. Fortunately, Ayurveda covers these needs as it is a holistic system of medicine that seeks to promote overall wellness. AyurClinic offers tailored therapies to the young and old who are looking for natural healing for their mental illness and conditions. There are treatments for several needs, such as poor memory, ADHD, mood swings, panic attack, depression, and PTSD. AyurClinic equally caters to individuals with temper tantrums, Schizophrenia, seasonal affective disorder, and those with obsessive-compulsive disorder.



