AyurClinic Offers Personalized and Professional Medical Services

Speaking on why clients should include turmeric in their diet, the company spokesperson said, "Turmeric is a versatile spice that has many medical values in it. It is composed of hundreds of molecules with varied biological properties. There are at least 20 molecules that are anti-biotic, 10 anti-oxidants, 12 anti-tumor, 14 cancer preventives, 14 ant-inflammatory and many more each with its own health benefits. Turmeric has an effect on healing fevers, poison, cough, insanity, diarrhea, urinary tract infections, cough and external wounds. It also has a regulative effect on menstrual cycles in women and aids in childbirth. Moreover, turmeric increases the metabolic health, brain health, boosts immunity, protects the cardiovascular system of the body and can also be used for skin health. This single herb balances all three doshas which are Vata, Kapha and Pitta."



Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a common digestive disorder that plagues innumerable individuals around the globe. It is a disorder of the intestines that causes abdominal pain, cramping, discomfort, bloating and diarrhea. Individuals in the age group of 25 to 45 years are prone to this disease. The disorder can be diagnosed when one has the typical symptoms of the disease, and other causes have been ruled out by routine tests. IBS can be treated by Ayurveda. Find IBS specialist in Melbourne from AyurClinic.



Offering insight on how to manage obesity with Ayurveda, the company spokesperson said, "Ayurveda being a holistic system suggests procedures which address both physical and mental aspects involved in obesity. The procedures need to be followed to ensure effective management of obesity. They include having a medicated powder massage, steam bath and other heating procedures, medicated purgation, medicated enema, pouring of medicated buttermilk, taking herbs and many more. After successful management of obesity, there are chances of recurrence in the absence of ongoing monitoring in diet and lifestyle. It is therefore important for one to also take precautions to avoid obesity rather than undergoing treatment after its occurrence."



Ayurveda offers a natural remedy for one's illness. It ensures strong immunity, nourishes the nervous system, helps in reducing anxiety and stress, improves the digestive capacity and many more. Those looking for the best Ayurvedic doctor in Sydney can contact AyurClinic. The clinic's doctors have deep experience in the field of Ayurveda. They offer personalized and professional to their clients.



AyurClinic is dedicated to helping clients experience good health, physical strength, mental clarity and inner peace.



