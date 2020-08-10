AyurClinic Provides Natural Remedy for Infertility in Males and Females

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- For centuries humans have sought ways to treat themselves of different ailments; one of such ways included the use of Naturopathy and Ayurveda. Naturopathy is a healing system which originated from Ancient Greece; naturopaths practice vast discipline, concentrating on the body's spirit and holistic health. Ayurveda is a healing system that originated from India, it aims to balance life, health and disease, believed to be connected to people's physical, emotional and spiritual wellbeing. AyurClinic is an Australian natural medicine clinic that uses Ayurvedic medicine to treat ailments, focusing mainly on women health, skin conditions, digestive disorders and mental health.



Answering a query, AyurClinc's spokesperson said, "Ayur Clinic specializes in Ayurvedic treatment which is rooted in the principles of Kattakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, one of the ancient healing methods from Kerala. Founded in the year 2005, our team consists of well-trained and adept medical practitioners trained in the field of Ayurvedic medicine. We are specialists in employing the best ayurvedic therapies, clinical homeopathy, and re-energizing and cleaning treatments to aid patients to get back their mental peace and physical strength."



As a science of human wellness, Ayurveda focuses not only on lack of diseases, signs and symptoms; it also focuses on the overall health and welfare of people in all aspects of their lives. Ayurveda views fertility in males and females as the greatest act of creation and the power behind the human destiny. So, infertility problems are seen as a real problem in Ayurveda, that's why a branch called Vajeekara, meaning to make a person as fertile as a Vaji-A Horse, was created. According to the principles of Ayurveda, for conception to occur, the sperm, ovum and uterus of a couple must be healthy. AyurClinic is a clinic that can help those looking for the best naturopath in Melbourne find real solutions.



The spokesperson further commented, "Infertility treatments are centred on the body build-up of the sufferer. Ayurvedic treatments are aimed at improving the self-healing function of your body, to enable it to correct the original cause of infertility symptoms. At AyurClinic, we boast of a laudable success rate in the treatment of different infertility conditions. We have been rewarded with a "Clinic of the Year" award by the Australian Traditional Medicine Society (ATMS), for our work in helping patients have a taste of good health, mental wellness, physical stamina and inner peace."



With the advent of the COVID-19 Pandemic which has restricted the movement of people and reduced their access to healthcare, AyurClinic advises patients looking to get Ayurvedic Medicine in Brisbane, to make use of their online facility for consultations. Their online facility is accessible through SKYPE, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger.



About AyurClinic

AyurClinic was originally founded in the year 1993 in Kerala, South West India, a place revered as the birthplace of Ayurveda. They opened their first clinic in Melbourne in the year 2005 after ten years of successfully providing healthcare solutions in Kerala. AyurClinic has three clinics in Victoria, situated in CBD, Bray Brook and Taylor's Lake; they have treated over 10,000 patients from Australia and abroad, and over 20,000 in India before their relocation to Australia. Those in search of the Best Melbourne Natural Medical Clinic, can contact AyurClinic.