AyurClinic Provides Treatments Based on Ayurvedic Medicine in Brisbane

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2020 -- Ayurvedic medicine is an ancient system of medicine that combines diet, meditation, yoga, herbs, regenerative and cleansing treatments. The primary benefit is top health, mental clarity, physical stamina, calmness and inner peace. It is one of the world's oldest holistic healing systems developed in India, more than three thousand years ago, and its effectiveness is widely known. In Brisbane, Australia, AyurClinic offers Ayurvedic Medicine services to people from all walks of life.



Answering a query, AyurClinic's spokesperson said, "The need for medical services keeps increasing along with the volume of the people. Ayurveda is a holistic science of medicine that provides a complete and permanent cure. AyurClinic has some Nature lovers and experts who provide a professional cure and personal care for each who walks in. AyurClinic doctors have about 25+ experience in the field across two countries. They are the pioneers in classical Ayurveda in Australia."



Ayurvedic Treatments differ from the majority of conventional cures in its unique approach towards healing. Rather than trying to cure a disease in isolation, Ayurveda takes into account an individual in his entirety. Ayurveda takes into consideration the body, mind and soul of an individual as the unit for diagnosis. The first step in the method of diagnosis in Ayurvedic form of medicine is to determine the constitution of the person. That means it is the patient who is diagnosed first and not the disease. Ayurveda doctors in Brisbane that makes use of the best practices are associated with AyurClinic.



The spokesperson further added, "Our team of skilled and highly qualified practitioners provide authentic and traditional Indian natural therapies. This includes Ayurvedic medical treatments and classical homoeopathy in all its purity. Treatments are based on Keraleeya panchakarma and available for almost all known diseases, with a focus on women's health, skin conditions, digestive disorders and mental health."



At AyurClinic, specialised treatment is also offered for musculoskeletal diseases such as, lower back pain, plantar fasciitis, tennis elbow, arthritis, bursitis and carpal tunnel syndrome. AyurClinic is known as one of the most trusted natural healing centres in Australia. They were awarded "Clinic of the Year – Highly Commended" by the Australian Traditional Medicine Society (ATMS) at the 2017 ATMS awards. AyurClinic was also a finalist for the category "Business leader or professional of the Year 2017" for The India Australia Business & Community Awards. Patients in search of Ayurvedic medicine in Brisbane can contact AyurClinic for their services.



About AyurClinic

AyurClinic has a team of skilled and highly qualified practitioners, who provide authentic and traditional Indian Natural Therapies and Ayurvedic treatments in Australia. By individualized and personal care, they put the needs and expectations of people first, and that starts with a one-on-one consultation in their office. People looking for Ayurvedic practitioner in Sydney would get effective treatment from AyurClinic.