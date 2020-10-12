AyurClinic's Highly Qualified Ayurvedic Doctors Are Also Specialists in Curing Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- AyurClinic is a natural healing specialist that was founded in Kerala in the year 1993, a state in South West India. This is regarded as the origin of Ayurveda. Ayurveda is a holistic science of medicine that provides natural remedies for people's illnesses. AyurClinic has its locations in CBD, Bray Brook, and Taylors Lakes. At AyurClinic, they have well-versed and highly qualified practitioners that can offer traditional Indian natural therapies to people. AyurClinic also provides medical aids to people, such as Ayurvedic massage, homeopathy, yoga, and naturopathy. They offer specialized treatments for musculoskeletal diseases like arthritis, lower back pain, tennis elbow, carpal tunnel syndrome, as well as for plantar fasciitis. Inclusively, they also have specialists in treating Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).



Answering a query, AyurClinic's spokesperson commented, "Ayurclinic has some nature lovers and professionals who offer expert cure and personal care for each person who walks in. Our doctors have about 25 years of experience in the field throughout 2 countries. We are also pioneers' in classical Ayurveda in Australia and we provide treatment to people in 3 locations".



Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a very natural digestive disorder that affects countless people worldwide. IBS is a disorder of the intestines which leads to diarrhea, bloating, abdominal pain, cramping, discomfort, etc. IBS is a much-known gut condition and it affects 1 in 5 persons. Regular symptoms of IBS are incomplete evacuation, headaches, backaches, tiredness, and many other symptoms. People between the age of 25 to 45 years are more vulnerable to IBS. However, it can be treated with Ayurveda. Hence, people experiencing Irritable Bowel Syndrome and need to find IBS specialist in Melbourne can consult AyurClinic for treatment.



The spokesperson further added, functionally weak Agni or digestive fire leads to improper digestion of ingested foods which results in Ama dosha. Ama is the root cause of many of these diseases. It is well established that the circular and longitudinal muscles of the small bowel and sigmoid are highly-vulnerable to motor abnormalities. Due to this, several factors can manipulate their contraction rates and cause excessive activity of their functions which is at the basis of Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Ayurveda management examines several root causes of excessive GI motility via the determination of the dosha".



In addition, Ayurveda functions on some basic principles which include that the human body is made up of 5 elements of 3 doshas. These include Vata with properties of air and space, Pitta on properties of fire and water, and Kapha on the properties of earth and water. More so, Ayurclinic is known as one of the most trusted Ayurveda clinics in Sydney. People on the lookout for an Ayurvedic doctor in Sydney can reach out to AyurClinic.



