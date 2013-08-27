AyurNatural Beauty Announces the Addition of Several New Items to Its Lineup of Ayurvedic Products

Cape Coral, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- AyurNatural Beauty, a website that specializes in selling top-quality Ayurvedic products for the hair, face and skin, has just announced that it has added six new items to its already-expansive line-up of products. For example, Tropic Isle Living’s Cerassee Bush Bath and Shower Gel is one of four new shower gels that is now available from AyurNatural Beauty; a leave-in conditioner and a hair moisturizer were also just added to the company’s inventory.



Clay Russ, owner of AyurNatural Beauty, says he decided to expand his inventory due to the growing trend of online shoppers who are seeking natural remedies. Women today are in search of affordable alternatives to overpriced cosmetic brands and ineffective treatments for their everyday ailments, he notes, and online beauty and health forums provide additional insight into the needs of these women.



Clay says he pays special attention to these forums because the candid exchanges help to show exactly how natural remedies are quickly becoming a viable alternative to traditional health-care and department store beauty products.



For example, one of Clay's customers, who frequents a forum specializing in hair growth tips and other cosmetic advice, shared how she used natural products to solve her daughter's skin problems. "My [daughter] had a rash on her arms, legs and face a few weeks ago...I didn't know what to do for her, then it occurred to me to use the Neem powder...Rash was gone overnight and never came back. Absolutely amazing!" For the forum poster, and for many other women, accessibility and remedies that are void of harmful side effects are primary factors involved in their decision to select natural remedies, including Ayurvedic products.



"These products cost so little, yet have provided wonderful results to many," said Clay. "That's why I wanted to be sure that these ingredients were accessible at prices that most women could afford." Clay also went on to say that many women are also faced with rising health costs which has lead them to actively search out alternative solutions for their health problems.



In the U.S. alone, the natural and organic market grew from just $190 million to $318 million in less than 10 years, according to Policy Innovations, an online magazine on global trade and commerce. The Internet helps bring rare and largely unavailable products to the doors of many people who would have previously gone more traditional routes. In addition, the wide range of products and their varied applications may also account for the phenomenal growth the industry has seen.



Luni Latortue, a forum participant and another one of Clay's customers, uses a popular import from India as a natural alternative to coloring her hair. "I just used the Indigo powder...and it's the best I've ever used. It rinses out very cleanly." As an online retailer, Clay says that fast shipping and attentive customer service helps him put his customer's reservations at ease and it also allows him to introduce them to more natural and organic health and beauty products.



About AyurNatural Beauty

AyurNatural Beauty is an online boutique market specializing in Ayurvedic herbal essentials for the hair, face, skin, and overall health. The store carries a wide range of products that are natural herbal solutions to many common health and beauty concerns such as hair loss, hair growth, anti-aging, clear skin, acne, eczema, digestion, and weight loss. For more information, please visit http://www.ayurnaturalbeauty.com/