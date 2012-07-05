Ayurveda Becoming More Popular Worldwide, Massage Therapy Marketplace Reports

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- More people are rediscovering the benefits of Ayurveda, a millennia-old health system from ancient India. Now one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world has recognized it as therapeutic.



Dubai’s Ministry of Health and Health Authority have recently approved the practice of Ayurveda in the city. Several Dubai companies even reimburse patients for an Ayurvedic treatment, although it is still mainly beyond the coverage of health insurances.



“About a few thousand years ago, people turned to Ayurveda for their bodily complaints and preventive medicine. Thousands of years later, despite the staggering scientific advances, its benefits still exist. Common Ayurveda practices include meditation and Yoga,” said K. Chatman, founder of Massage Therapy Marketplace, an alternative medicine website.



As one of the more famous branches of holistic medicine, Ayurveda is based on the concept that the body has three kinds of energy or doshas known as Vatta, Pitta, and Kapha.



“Ayurvedic therapists believe illness is caused by an imbalance in any of these doshas. Balancing the doshas therefore bespeaks good health,” Mr. Chatman said.



Ayurvedic therapy encompasses more than just learning how to give a good massage. As mentioned earlier, it recommends meditation, yoga, and herbal medicines, in addition to exercise and dietary modifications. Ayurvedic practices are typically an effective treatment for illnesses such as high blood pressure and for pain, anxiety, and stress relief. It could also be combined with traditional medical treatment.



“Nearly all of the things Ayurveda prescribes have already been deemed good for your health by the scientific community at large. Meditation, yoga…all these are known to have positive health corollaries. However, with any type of alternative medicine, it is still important to seek advice from a licensed medical professional before starting any program,” K.A. Chatman concluded.



