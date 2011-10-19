Ayurveda Resorts in Kerala Stimulate the Mind, Body and Soul

Alappuzha, Kerala -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2011 -- The lush green, tiny sliver of a state, in the South Western tip of India, noted as one of the must visit places in a lifetime by National Geographic has much to offer for all the senses of a visitor. Ayurveda Resorts are one such stimulating and rejuvenating process, which has changed the way, many people have felt inside. After years of stress, dietary habits and sedentary lifestyles, as incredible a natural machine the body maybe, it too is bound to falter. Taking a holiday break is indeed a good idea, but holidays too, depending on location, activities and facilities can be quite stressful and could make the body condition, rather worse.



Kerala is a relaxing and calm destination, where there is no need to hurry. Combined with healthy dietary and body circulation rebalance through the ancient science of Ayurveda, a visit can completely stimulate the Mind, Body and Soul. Kerala Ayurveda Resort’s are geared to provide the environment, infrastructure and therapy that is part of the entire Ayurvedic treatment process. The key difference between English medicine and Ayurvedic medicine in resorts like this is that while the former medical practice is engaged in curing the disease, the latter is geared to removing the causes of a disease – usually to do with the lifestyle that a person has followed over the years.



It is really possible to set the body somewhat back in time, by adherence to Kerala Ayurveda

medicine, which through a combination of practices ranging from massages to deep cleansing and consumed herbs ensures that toxins are flushed out of the system. During this process, the body literally gets a reprieve from the daily tasks of warding off all the toxins that are either put in or generated due to the lifestyle of that individual. Further, the treatment stimulates the body and smoothly supports the revitalization process. There really is no price for good health, active mind and a soul at peace. Be it a week, a fortnight or a month spent at Ayurveda Resorts in Kerala, it is well worth it. More details on the importance of Ayurveda treatment can be can be found at the website: http://ayurlip.com/