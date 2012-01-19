Ayurveda Training Programs Offered in Spring 2012 by the California College of Ayurveda

Nevada City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2012 -- The California College of Ayurveda (CCA) has announced its new spring full-time class starting in April, 2012. The Ayurvedic Health Educator certification allows the student to integrate their training in Ayurveda (the 5,000 year-old healing science of India) with an existing health care degree and/or receive the knowledge for personal growth and self-healing.



Ayurveda, which literally means "The Science of Life", is the healing science from India, and has been practiced for over 5,000 years. Ayurveda uses a multitude of healing modalities including herbs, diet, colors, aromas, sound, lifestyle recommendations, panchakarma meditation, and Yoga.It provides holistic understanding and healing to people on all levels (physically, emotionally, and spiritually).



Students who complete the Level I program receive a joint certificate of completion from both the California College of Ayurveda and the American Institute of Vedic Studies. This training can be combined with the Ayurvedic Massage and Body Therapy certification, allowing level-one graduates to become licensed Massage Therapists in the state of California.



About California College of Ayurveda

Established in 1995, the California College of Ayurveda is the longest running, State-approved college offering professional training programs for the study of Ayurvedic Medicine in the West. CCA offers a comprehensive curriculum, with three levels of programs leading to certification as a Clinical Ayurvedic Specialist (C.A.S.). Our Ayurveda school offers a variety of shorter length workshops and seminars, and trains students to become the healers of the future, Ayurvedic practitioners dedicated to understanding the whole person – physically, emotionally, spiritually.



