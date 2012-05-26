Ayurvedic and Panchakarma Principles to Be Taught at Upcoming Ayurvedic Health Educator Program

Nevada City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2012 -- Since it opened in 1995, the California College of Ayurveda (CCA) has prided itself on offering top-notch professional training programs on the study of Ayurvedic Medicine in the West.



Now the oldest State-approved college—courses comply with the standards found in the California Education Code—the school features a complete and comprehensive number of classes, including shorter length seminars and workshops. CCA offers three levels of classes that help students earn their certification as a Clinical Ayurvedic Specialist.



Recently, the staff at CCA announced that it will conduct an Ayurvedic Health Educator Program. The seminar, which will begin on October 9, 2012, will be available at the school’s northern and southern California locations, as well as online. This means that students who are interested in learning more about this ancient healing science from India can view the program from anywhere in the world, as well as through distance learning.



“This program is for the student wishing to integrate their training in Ayurveda with an existing health care degree, massage or yoga certification, or to receive the knowledge for personal growth and/or self-healing,” an article on the school’s website noted, adding that graduates with no previous training may conduct community ayurvedic educational workshops and seminars.



“This training can be combined with our Ayurvedic Massage and Body Therapy certification, allowing level-one graduates to become licensed Massage Therapists in the state of California and perform Ayurvedic massage and spa therapies.”



Like the other courses available through CCA, the October program will also be available in Spanish through Escuela Ayurveda.



The user-friendly website also includes a lot of in-depth and helpful information about the various types of topics and courses that the school teaches during its various seminars. For example, articles help explain what Ayurveda and related topics like marma points mean, as well as panchakarma, which is the Ayurvedic art of purification, detoxification and rejuvenation.



In addition, the instructors at CCA stay busy all year teaching a wide variety of other courses. For example, the Ayurvedic Massage and Body Therapy Certification Course covers Abhyanga, Shirodhara, and Svedana.



About the California College of Ayurveda

Established in 1995, the California College of Ayurveda is the longest running, state-approved college offering professional training programs for the study of Ayurvedic Medicine in the West. CCA offers a comprehensive curriculum, with three levels of programs leading to certification as a Clinical Ayurvedic Specialist. The Ayurveda school offers a variety of shorter length workshops and seminars, training students to become the healers of the future. Ayurvedic practitioners are dedicated to understanding the whole person: physically, emotionally and spiritually. The school’s programs available in both English and Spanish. For more information, please visit http://www.ayurvedacollege.com