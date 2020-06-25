Ayurvedic Healthcare Market to Record Exponenetial Growth Owing to High Demand Through COVID-19 Pandemic

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- Improved comprehension of organic and alternative treatments and allopathy side effects has led customers to move towards Ayurvedic healthcare products. Ayurvedic ingredients have become a main component of mainstream products, from health supplements to shampoos to sports drinks. A similar pattern of favored goods containing natural ingredients is observed in North America, where startups introduce beverages and turmeric-based food as a main ingredient. Moreover, South Asian medicines are preferred by North Americans because of dissatisfaction with conventional medicines. Globally, there is a steady increase in demand for Ayurvedic goods, which has contributed to the proliferation of Ayurvedic centers in the US and Europe. India has gained global recognition within the Asia-Pacific region for its broad range of Ayurvedic drugs, thereby being a popular destination for medical tourism. It holds a marginal share in the overall ayurvedic healthcare market, as quality standards are not upheld as per the international specifications. For example, the Government of India has set up AYUSH Ministry to ensure optimum production and propagation of Ayurveda, taking initiatives to increase this share.



China has history of this ancient science as well, and is an important market for Ayurvedic goods. Market growth is expected as a result of increasing customer understanding of natural treatment alternatives, rising online availability of Ayurvedic products and rising number of Ayurvedic dietary supplements and nutraceuticals providers.



Factors that drive customer demand for Ayurvedic healthcare are growing awareness of their advantages, increasing awareness regarding the harmful effects of allopathy, easy obtainability and rising disposable income. Lack of research and development for better yielding varieties, erratic raw material supply, lack of a standardized manufacturing method for Ayurvedic healthcare, and health regulations are some of the key challenges faced by market players. Growing awareness of natural ingredients in health and personal care products in developing and developed countries, namely Canada, U.S., China, Singapore, India, Japan and Australia provides growth opportunities for manufacturers of Ayurvedic healthcare products. Due to increasing urbanization, refining consumer routines, increasing awareness of the damaging effects of artificial cosmetic and allopathic products, and increasing innovations by Ayurvedic healthcare products providers, the market for ayurvedic healthcare has grown at a robust pace over the last few years. In addition, increasing sales of Ayurvedic products are raising the number of high-class showrooms and rising availability of Ayurvedic healthcare products at multi brand stores. Also, growing incidence of lifestyle diseases is increasing consumer inclination towards using Ayurvedic healthcare products that are completely natural and are considered of minimal or zero side-effects. Drivers of Ayurveda Industry are growing awareness of the efficacy and effectiveness of conventional medicine systems, disillusionment with modern allopathy with its simultaneously high side effects, government funding, increased R&D activities, and others. In developed nations such as the United States, where Ayurveda is not licensed or supervised coupled with Ayurveda 's outlook as supplementary and pseudoscience, the lack of scientific evidence for Ayurveda is deterring market development. The prime industry constraints include lack of accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers, lack of approval for health insurance, lack of qualified workforce and others.



The global ayurvedic healthcare market is divided on the basis of product type, application and geography. Based on the product type, the global market is bifurcated into healthcare products, personal care products and others. On the basis of application, the global ayurvedic healthcare market is segmented into Women, Men and Babies. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



The key players operating within the global ayurvedic healthcare market include Planet Ayurveda, Arvincare, Dabur, Sri Sri Ayurveda, Natreon Inc., Maharishi Ayurveda Products, Himalaya Drug, Patanjali Ayurved Limited Biobaxy Technologies, Auro Pharma, among other players



Some Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Market Introduction



Chapter Two: Executive Summary



Chapter Three: Global Ayurvedic Healthcare Market – Key Product Type Dynamics

3.1. Key Market Drivers

3.2. Key Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Future Trends

3.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



Chapter Four: Global Ayurvedic Healthcare Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Product Type

4.1. Healthcare Products

4.2. Personal Care products

4.3. Others



Chapter Five: Global Ayurvedic Healthcare Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Application

5.1. Women

5.2. Men

5.3. Babies



Chapter Six: Global Ayurvedic Healthcare Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Region

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.5. Middle East & Africa



Chapter Seven: North America Ayurvedic Healthcare Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

7.1. North America Ayurvedic Healthcare Market – By Product Type, 2015-2025

7.1.1. Healthcare Products

7.1.2. Personal Care Products

7.1.3. Others

7.2. North America Ayurvedic Healthcare Market – By Application, 2015-2025

7.2.1. Women

7.2.2. Men

7.2.3. Babies

7.3. North America Ayurvedic Healthcare Market – By Country, 2015-2025

7.3.1. U.S.

7.3.2. Canada

7.3.3. Mexico



Chapter Eight: Europe Ayurvedic Healthcare Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

8.1. Europe Ayurvedic Healthcare Market – By Product Type, 2015-2025

8.1.1. Healthcare Products

8.1.2. Personal Care Products

8.1.3. Others

8.2. Europe Ayurvedic Healthcare Market – By Application, 2015-2025

8.2.1. Women

8.2.2. Men

8.2.3. Babies

8.3. Europe Ayurvedic Healthcare Market – By Country, 2015-2025

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. UK

8.3.4. Spain

8.3.5. Italy

8.3.6. Rest of Europe

TOC Continued…



Note: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.



