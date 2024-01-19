NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2024 -- The latest study released on the global 'Ayurvedic Herbs' market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The 'Ayurvedic Herbs' market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (United States), Dabur India Ltd. (India), Emami Limited (India), Kairali Ayurvedic Group (India), P&G (United States), Patanjali Ayurved Limited (India), Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd (India), Shree Baidyanath Ayurveda Bhawan Pvt. Ltd (India), The Himalaya Drug Company (India), Unilever (United Kingdom),

The Ayurvedic herbs market growth is propelled by rising in consumer health consciousness and an improved distribution network. shoppers are ready to pay a lot of for those merchandise that give health advantages, and this awareness is expected to be a driver for the Ayurvedic herbal products market development. Ayurvedic Herbs and their products are still in emergent stages in varied western countries like Argentina, Canada, and Peru alongside different developing regions. These are still untapped, which present lucrative Ayurvedic herbs market opportunities for manufacturers of Ayurvedic herbs products. Growing attention to alternative medicine is creating opportunities and Ayurvedic herbs market trends for the natural ingredients in coming years.



Influencing Market Trend

- Increasing Trends to Adopt the Natural Ingredients

- Increasing Adoption by The Developing Countries

Market Drivers

- Increase In Disposable Income

- Increase In Awareness About the Health Benefits

Opportunities:

- Increased Scientific Research and Development Activities

Challenges:

- Intense Competition in The Market



Analysis by Type (Withania Somnifera (Ashwagandha), Frankincense (Boswellia), Indian Gooseberry (Triphala), Bacopa Monnieri (Brahmi), Turmeric, Cumin, Bitter Melon, Others), Form (Raw, Capsules/Tablets, Extracts), Sales Channel (Business to Business, Business to Consumer), Disease Indication (Cardiovascular Diseases, Inflammatory Diseases, Diabetes, Infectious Diseases, Auto-Immune Diseases, Skin Diseases, Others)



The regional analysis of Global Ayurvedic Herbs Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2024-2030.



