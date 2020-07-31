Ayurvedic Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2020 -- Ayurvedic Industry



Global Ayurvedic Market is accounted for $3,428.0 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $9,791.0 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2015 to 2022. Some of the key factors favoring the market growth include, increasing demand for natural and organic products, expanding medical tourism across the globe, rising consumer awareness and growing demand for ayurvedic cosmetics products. Organic skincare products are achieving fast grip and the market is anticipated to expand even further. In addition to expanding consumer base, anti-ageing and anti-wrinkle creams are anticipated to fuel the market growth. However, lack of a killer instinct in ayurvedic industry, lack of optimum therapeutics and stringent regulations are some of the key barrier which is limiting the market size. Moreover, practical developments in ayurvedic medicines will offer great investment opportunities for players in the market.



By products, personal care products segment commanded the largest market revenue owing to rising awareness of personal care products, changes in consumption patterns and lifestyles, and improved purchasing power of women, promises exciting times for the personal care industry. Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global market due to the presence of established ayurvedic manufacturing units. In India, Dabur, Baidyanath, and Zandu, together have about 80% of domestic market share.



Some of the key vendors in this market include Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited, Zandu Pharmaceuticals Works Ltd., WELEX Laboratories Pvt. Ltd , Lotus Herbals, Khadi Natural, Surya Herbal Limited , Maxcure Nutracedics Ltd., Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd., AVA Products & Services, Vicco Laboratories, Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd., Kerala Ayurveda Ltd., Forest Essentials, Dabur India Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Company, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Hamdard Laboratories, Emami Ltd., Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd., BACFO Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Charak Pharma and Ayurvedic LifeStyles Inc.



Mode of Sales Covered:

- Retail Sale

- Online Sale



Products Covered:

- Personal Care Products

o Hair Care & Fragrances

o Skin Care

o Oral Care

o Make-Up

- Healthcare Products

o Ayurvedic Medicines

o Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals

o Dietary Supplements



Applications Covered:

- Cancer Treatments

- Respiratory Disorders

- Mental Health

- Nervous System Disorders

- Diabetes

- Skin Diseases

- Cardiovascular Diseases

- Autoimmune Diseases

- Other Applications



Distribution Channels Covered:

- Supermarkets

- Pharmacy & Drug Stores

- Direct Selling

- Beauty Salons

- Specialty Stores

- Internet Retailing

- Departmental Stores

- Other Distribution Channels



Regions Covered:

- North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments



