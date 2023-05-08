NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Ayurvedic Medicine Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Ayurvedic Medicine market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Maharishi Ayurveda (India), Dabur (India), The Himalaya Drug Company (India), Herbal Hills (India), BioBaxy Technologies (India), Planet Ayurveda (India), Patanjali Ayurveda (India), Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited (India), Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd. (India), Emami Ltd. (India).



Ayurvedic medicine market is expected to grow in the future due to the growing awareness about effectiveness of Ayurveda and rising support of government to this medicine. For instance, the government of India is taking initiatives to increase this share, like it has set up the Ministry of AYUSH to ensure the optimal development and propagation of Ayurveda. Rising awareness of the adverse effects of allopathy among consumers boosting the demand for ayurvedic medicine.



The Indian Government set up AYUSH ministry to promote Ayurveda and traditional systems of medicine while the Indian council of medical research is conducting molecular-based studies to validate the efficacy of Ayurveda medicines.



In Sept 2019, An ayurvedic medicine to treat dengue is undergoing the third and final phase of clinical trials and will be launched within the next two years.



Influencing Market Trend

- Rising Demand for Ayurvedic Product

Market Drivers

- The Increasing Popularity of Natural and Organic Medicines in Developing Countries

- Increasing Disposable Income among Population Worldwide

Opportunities:

- Growth of Ayurvedic Industry in Developing Counties

- Rising Research and Development Activites in Ayurvedic Industry

Challenges:

- R&D for High Yielding Varieties

- Irregular Supply of Raw Material



Analysis by Type (Healthcare Products, Personal Care Products, Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Others), Application (Skin Diseases, Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Autoimmune Diseases, Nervous system Disorders, Respiratory Disorders), Treatment (Emesis Therapy, Purgation Therapy, Nasal Medication, Medicated Enema Therapy, Blood Letting Therapy, Others), Distribution Channel (Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Others)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Maharishi Ayurveda (India), Dabur (India), The Himalaya Drug Company (India), Herbal Hills (India), BioBaxy Technologies (India), Planet Ayurveda (India), Patanjali Ayurveda (India), Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited (India), Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd. (India), Emami Ltd. (India)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Ayurvedic Medicine Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



