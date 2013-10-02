"Ayurvedic Treatment" Promotes Ayurvedic Medicine Through Its New Website

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- To meet the growing demand of the public for more products, instructional tips and accurate information related to ayurvedic medicine, a dedicated website containing everything “ayurvedic” is established. The website called Ayurvedic Treatment is a collection of authentic ayurvedic products, practices and certified methods targeting interested individuals that are looking for alternative medicines or holistic beauty treatments.



The website promotes a new way of taking care of health and beauty according to authentic ayurvedic principles not shrouded by commercial intentions that many businesses practice. Here, individuals who are willing to try an alternative method of realigning the senses, the physical body and spirit in one traditional system of mind and body healing can find everything they are looking for. It aims not simply to promote related products, services and knowledge but also prepare people in embracing the system and setting its limitations.



In Ayurvedic Treatment, people are educated of the proper treatments and materials to be used. It has a comprehensive section dedicated to the various kinds of ayurvedic herbs and the ways to properly utilize them. To keep people from buying into fake products and services offered by some businesses, the website sells reliable products that underwent screening from certified practitioners. All products can be bought from the website’s online store. Helpful instructional videos can also be accessed.



Ayurvedic Treatment is not all about beauty and healthy living. The website educates the public in its mission to help people fight different types of cancer, obesity, acne and hair loss. It provides specific ayurvedic approaches in curing cancer alongside conventional treatments, enhancing weight loss capabilities and nourishing the skin.



Ayurveda is a traditional system of healing the body and mind using mostly natural resources that originated in India even before the foundations for conventional medical treatments have been laid. This eastern practice has been steadily penetrating western countries, the United States included.