Ayush Healthcare Provides Independent Reports and Impairment Ratings for Road Accident Fund (RAF) Claims

Pretoria, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- The Road Accident Fund (RAF) Claims have a special procedure to file for a claim. There is a prescribed statutory claim form which needs to be filled out. Please make note of the fact that Form 1 is to be used for claims arising before August 01, 2008. Similarly Form RAF1 should be used for claims filed after August 2008 onwards. The statutory claim form gives the information on the applicant, the parties involved in the accident, the amount claimed and of course, the date and the place of the accident. Just like school, college or any other, you need to also provide a medical certificate or a medical report from the doctor that treated you. This is needed in most cases as a proof of the medical treatment that you were undergoing due to the accident and proves to be a very important document while claiming a road accident fund. It is more necessary than you think it is. So be sure to check whether all your medical records are in order and are appropriately printed and stored by you.



The claim form also has an attached affidavit which needs to include several details about the collision. You need to fill in the particular of the accident which includes name and address of the injured person and other important information. The affidavit also has boxes to fill in witness statements if any, police report details of any sort in the event of it being a hit and run case or any other police case. The affidavit also needs to hold hospital and medical records of any kind as well as documents and vouchers in regard to amounts claimed and discussed.



After this the claim can be submitted and waited on to be processed. Once submitted, the Road Accident Fund registers it on its internal system after making a decision as to whether the claim is valid or no, in terms of whether it was submitted on time, whether the kind of road accident complies with the legal provisions or not. The other side to consider are the degrees of faults of both parties involved as well, in order to discuss the damages, and whether a negotiation of some sort can be reached. While it is important to fill in all the details on your RAF claim form, the RAF calls the parties involved in the event of the form being incomplete to get additional details and proper supporting documentation to help solve the matter. There are certain rules regarding claims submitted after the July of 2008 so be sure of submitting the right forms and applications.



Ayush Healthcare (Pty) Ltd is a Level 3 contributor and 110% preferential procurement BB-BEE company.It is a specialized consulting company that offers a range of medical and medico-legal consulting services. It was founded for the purpose of being able to offer access to a multitude of skilled professional with one access point.



Usually with medical consulting, specifically consulting related to claims, there is a protracted delay in the assessments, ratings and reports being provided as there is limited co-ordination between the parties.



Ayush Healthcare offers a single point contact for access to Certified Independent Medical Evaluations and co-ordination of the various specialist professionals, as required.



Efficient and quality assessments are done by Internationally qualified and American Board Certified Experts who can provide independent reports and impairment ratings for various agencies including the Road Accident Fund (RAF), the Compensation Commission, Medical Aids, Insurance Agencies, etc.



The company also offers a range of consulting on Drug utilisation review, disease interventions, medical management planning, medical strategy, chronic disease management, HIV Management and training, oncology drug management, etc.



Ayush Healthcare is a led by Dr Terrence Kommal, who is also skilled medico-legal consultant, medical doctor and business professional.



Dr Terrence O. Kommal is medical doctor and is also a Board Certified Independent Medical Examiner (CIME) in the AMA Guidelines (6th edition) by the American Board of Independent Medical Examiners and the American College of Disability Medicine.



