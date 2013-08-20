AZ Party Zone Expands Inventory to Meet Growing Demand of Scottsdale Area

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- According to industry statistics, the average children's birthday party costs between $200 and $400, although more lavish parties costing upwards of $5,000 are becoming a way of life for some families, says a professor of sociology at Jacksonville University. Attributing the rise in costs to higher expectations from children for more lavish events, parents are also using the events as an opportunity to network with co-workers, especially for parties for younger children.



With birthday parties in mind for children of all ages, Ken Brown of AZ Party Zone, based in Phoenix AZ, says his party rentals in Scottsdale AZ business has seen a huge increase in rental equipment from families looking to boost their parties to more than just the typical party games. Says Brown, "Children's party guests today expect so much more than Pin The Tail on the Donkey. And, families are happy to have something different offered to them. With our new website re-vamping, families are able to clearly see all their options."



Brown explains why bounce houses and other inflatables are a great option for children and parents to use at birthday parties during all times of they year, even in the heat of the summer that is prevalent in Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe and nearby Arizona areas. "Parents are often leery about having 10 or 20 energetic children over to their house on a hot day, but when you have one of our wet units, parents have a choice between a water slide or slip-n-slide the kids can have a ball on. Plus, to make it even easier, they can turn the party into one of our new birthday party packages, having one of our team members run the party for them. We will leave one of our trained staff members to completely manage all the games and activities for the kids at the party from start to finish."



Small children are not the only ones to utilize party rental equipment. Corporate events are rapidly booking up the expanding line of new products AZ Party Zone now carries, says Brown. "Companies often book our mechanical bull for picnics after seeing the video on our website. Dozer, the Mechanical Bull, is a must for any graduation party, festival, school carnival, or company picnic. Mechanical bulls make a great rental for older kids and adults, however, even smaller kids can ride this bull safely. When younger children hop on for the ride of their life, our trained staff will slow down the bull significantly so that everyone will have a fun and most importantly, safe time."



Ken Brown, spokesperson for the party rentals in Glendale AZ company goes on to say teens and college-aged young adults are often the hardest aged people to plan events for, but one of their newest products has been a big hit with this age crowd. "The new video of Flyboarding on our website has received tons of comments and views!" Brown exclaimed. "The kids can't wait to try it out at the marina. Plus we're now offering introductory rates for our Facebook friends."



About AZ Party Zone

AZ Party Zone, specializing in party rentals in Phoenix AZ is a fully insured Arizona L.L.C. and ensures all of the units are cleaned before and after every event. Additionally, the equipment are inspected prior to use, with meticulous inspection records maintained for every piece of equipment. AZ Party Zone offers party and recreational equipment for all ages and situations, including fund-raising, birthdays, corporate parties, or school events.