AZ Party Zone Launches Flyboarding from Lake Pleasant

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- AZ Party Zone representative Ken Brown announced his party rentals company will now be adding Flyboarding to its list of activities provided. Says Brown, "From the moment we first tried Flyboarding, we knew that it was such an incredible and unique experience that we had to share it with our home state."



The Flyboard experience is like no other, says Brown. "The Flyboard is a personal jet pack that mounts to your feet. The water pressure created from a personal watercraft (PWC) is redirected through a 55 foot hose that splits into two nozzles right beneath your feet that are pointed down, creating lift. There is a detachable rotating main bearing directly beneath the Flyboard which allows the Flyboard to spin freely around the supply hose. From there, it's a matter of learning to fly."



The packages AZ Party Zone offers include instruction as well as flight time. Brown explains, "While some families come out and enjoy the time together, still others use flyboarding as a corporate event entertainment to accompany a company picnic or event. You can buy vouchers for time anywhere from a 15 minute introductory flight all the way up to an 8 hour flight time."



Brown says this is just one new activity his party rental company is now offering. "While the core of our business is bounce houses for birthday parties, both dry and wet, we have been expanding to meet the growing needs of the area. Regardless of the type of event being held, we have the equipment needed for fun. From a mechanical bull to tables, chairs and a PA system. We also rent out karaoke machines for all types of parties. We deliver all over the Phoenix area and our delivery prices include delivery, setup and teardown. This frees the party planner up for so many other things."



Brown concludes, saying, "AZ Party Zone is committed to making a party, any party, the best ever. Whatever you want for your birthday party or event, we can get it, from magicians and DJs to face painters, clowns and petting zoos. Just ask. Chances are we've done it before."



About AZ Party Zone

AZ Party Zone prides itself in taking their customer's parties and events to the next level. Providing both bounce houses for birthday parties as well as help planning an event with thousands of people, they offer the help consumers need for their event rentals. Additionally, with their new venture, AZ Flyboard Rentals (www.azflyboardrentals.com) is the first and only licensed and certified Flyboard company in Phoenix, AZ. They now have trained and licensed operators who are ready to bring the amazing thrill of Flyboarding to the residents of Phoenix, in a completely safe and controlled manner, scheduling rentals at Lake Pleasant, just north of Phoenix.