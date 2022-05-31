Azalea Launches First Private Equity Sustainability Fund

Singapore, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2022 -- Investing in environmental, social and governance (ESG) targeted opportunities is increasingly becoming a theme in the private equity world. Singapore's Azalea, a private equity manager based in the city-state, is one of the latest to move some of its considerable expertise in this area. It comes via the launch of the Altrium Sustainability Fund, which will be investing in ESG opportunities in order to balance both private equity returns as well as positive environmental and social outcomes. It is a fund-of-funds product, which means that it can be used by institutional and other accredited investors to create an investment portfolio that delivers on the sustainability front. Azalea is the fund sponsor and also the co-seed. Aviva and financial services company Singlife have also stepped up to help establish the new sustainability fund. Each one is contributing $50 million in order to get the fund up and running and to help it start delivering on the idea of private equity as a force for good.



Responsible investing is increasingly becoming a trend in private equity but this isn't just a fad. It comes from the recognition that generating sustainable returns into the future is going to rely to a certain extent on on stable, well-governed social, environmental and economic systems. As private equity recruiters focused on the Asia Pacific region, Selby Jennings has a keen interest in the way this sector develops. The firm was established in 2004 and has evolved alongside the banking and services industry, providing vital support to companies within it as they change and grow. In addition to being renowned private equity recruiters, Selby Jennings also provides support for hiring across legal and compliance, quantitative research and trading, investment banking, risk management and insurance and actuarial roles. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions - as well as a database of more than a million mid to senior professionals - options can always be created for any hiring need.



Selby Jennings has developed a robust presence as private equity recruiters in the APAC region since the firm was first established. Today, this has grown to an extensive global reach, as the team in Singapore is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers in excess of 1,000. Not only that but Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. In such a fast-moving market it's vital for a firm like Selby Jennings to have an insightful and resilient team, which is why the business has invested heavily in its own people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via these private equity recruiters today, including Senior Quantitative Developer [Crypto], Commodities Trade Specialist and Healthcare Analyst.



"The Financial Services industry once again pivoted itself to offer new products, services and even launch new businesses as a result of the pandemic, and 2022 is already shaping up to be another transformational year," commented Natasha Madhavan, Head of Selby Jennings, South East Asia. "Covid-19 propelled the inflow of funds into Singapore, and with many funds and investment firms hiring through the year across Front and Middle Office roles. 2022 will be a busy year to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



