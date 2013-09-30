AZARH Offers Industry First Infertility Treatment Guarantee, Free Consultation, and IVF Insurance Coverage

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- AZARH Infertility Clinic is offering new patients a FREE 2nd Opinion IVF Consultation, 2nd Opinion for Failed IVF Cycle, or 2nd Opinion for Prescribed IVF. Please note that medical Records are required for Consultation. Based on consultation AZARH offers up to a 100% money-back guarantee. They do this because they are committed to helping their patients to grow their families.



What clients should know about Insurance Coverage & Benefits.....



Arizona Associates for Reproductive Health (AzARH) is committed to their clients, in offering the best of quality care while minimizing the out-of-pocket expense for them...

One of the benefits they offer at AzARH, is that their Laboratory is contracted with all of the major insurance companies, so this helps minimize out-of-pocket expense for all diagnostic services - since almost 90% of the major insurance companies cover diagnostic testing.



The Diagnostic Preliminary Testing done prior to treatment are listed below:



- Consultation

- Semen Analysis

- HSG (Hysterosalpingogram)

- Initial Ultrasound

- Initial Blood Work



AzARH has found through verifying insurance benefits for patients, that some insurance companies offer benefits for Infertility. Lately, they have been found that almost 90% of the major insurance companies will cover Diagnostic Testing until the diagnosis of Infertility is confirmed; when other times, up to 50% cover both Diagnostic Testing and Treatment (Corrective Surgery, IUI, IVF). In more recent verifications, they have found that some insurance companies even offer Donor benefits as well.



Insurance Participation List: Aetna, Arizona Foundation, Beech Street, BCBS of Arizona, CCN/First Health, Cigna, Great West, HealthNet, Humana, Pacificare, PHCS, TriCare, United HealthCare, USA Managed Care



Prior to clients visit with AzARH, their office will verify clienta coverage of benefits and will review these with this prior to their visit.



Arizona Associates for Reproductive Health provides comprehensive reproductive endocrinology services. They specialize in the management of reproductive disorders with special expertise in all areas of infertility, including challenging cases of male-factor infertility. Also, their center can address management of complex reproductive endocrine disorders such as endometriosis, amenorrhea, and abnormal uterine bleeding. The staff places a strong emphasis on providing high quality medical care that addresses both the physical and emotional concerns of every patient.??Infertility is a complex disease and is often due to numerous factors. Arizona Associates for Reproductive Health brings together specialists and the latest technologies for diagnosing and treating infertility. The center offers basic infertility evaluation to assist in the initial diagnosis of the cause of infertility. Treatments include ovulation induction, IUI, the full array of advanced Assisted Reproductive Technologies services as well as Mind-Body services to support patients' emotional needs.



Dr. Patel, Founder of AzARH and former IVF Medical Director for Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale. Arizona Associates for Reproductive Health provides comprehensive reproductive endocrinology services. AZARH specializes in the management of all areas of infertility, including challenging cases of male-factor infertility.



Dr. Amols is Board Certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. Dr. Amols earned an MD from the university of Arizona Medical College. residency at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, & a fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.



Dr. Hammitt is the Scientific and Laboratory Director at Arizona Associates for Reproductive Health. Dr. Hammitt received her Ph.D. from the department of Reproductive Physiology at Iowa State University. Before joining Arizona Associates for Reproductive Health in 2005, Dr. Hammitt directed IVF and Andrology laboratories at the University of Iowa and the Mayo Clinic in both Rochester, Minnesota and Scottsdale, Arizona where she also held the position of Associate Professor. She has over 25 years of experience as a laboratory director in human IVF. Dr. Hammitt’s main focus at Arizona Associates for Reproductive Health is on the care of each patient’s embryos to ensure every patient has the best possible chance of achieving a healthy pregnancy.



For more information, please visit http://www.azarh.com, call (480) 946-9900.



Website URL: http://www.AZARH.com



Media Contact Info: Karin Hoffman, khoffman@azarh.com, 480-946-9900