Azerbaijan Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Azerbaijan Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Azerbaijan is beginning to address major infrastructural constraints with a view to becoming a significant petrochemicals producer. Capacity utilisation at existing plants is restricted by lack of investment and maintenance, as well as the predominance of old and environmentally damaging technology. Projects outlined by the economy ministry are formulated based on prospective export markets. However, BMI believes that the industry is highly underdeveloped and there is a gap between the country's petrochemicals ambitions and available feedstock.
The petrochemicals sector will contribute significantly to the development of the non-oil economy, providing the basis of growth in downstream manufacturing as well as exports. It will also be able to move the country towards self-sufficiency in some segments, particularly polyethylene and methanol. This should even out the impact of volatile oil output growth on the wider economy. Over the past quarter, BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- The new oil and gas processing and petrochemical complex (SOCAR OGPC) that promises to turn Azerbaijan into a net petrochemicals exporter is progressing, but is slipping behind schedule while costs have already risen by US$1.6bn up to US$14.2bn of net capital expenditures, yet construction has not started.
- The focus in 2013 will be on the new export-oriented 560,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) methanol production facility, which came onstream in Q113 and raised total methanol capacity in Azerbaijan to 720,000tpa. Around 90% of production will be sold abroad with the remainder utilised by non-oil sectors, including in the production of acetic acid (165,000tpa), formaldehyde (18,000tpa) and melamine (15,000tpa).
- Azerbaijan is in 16th and last place in BMI's proprietary Europe Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs), with a score of 35.2 points, unchanged since the previous quarter. Azerbaijan is 5.5 points behind Ukraine.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Israel Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013
- Poland Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013
- Romania Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013
- Hungary Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013
- Czech Republic Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013
- Algeria Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013
- Egypt Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013
- Qatar Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013
- Kuwait Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013
- Iran Petrochemicals Report Q4 2013