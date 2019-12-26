"Aztec Protein Bars," Using Sustainable, Cricket-Based Protein, Now Available on Kickstarter!

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2019 -- Committed to sustainability, Aztec uses a cricket-based protein to reduce the environmental impact of its products and to promote sustainability. Unlike traditional protein sources used in many commercial protein bars and powers, crickets use a fraction of the water and land space, making them an environmentally friend and sustainable alternative to cows, chickens, and other common protein sources.



Aztec protein bars, produced in a variety of flavors that include brownie batter, raspberry, white chocolate, and peanut butter chocolate, offer an exceptional, rich taste and masks any underlying taste of cricket protein. With the same nutritional benefits, Aztec bars use the same high-quality proteins necessary for any healthy diet.



Expected to be released in early February 2020, Aztec will ship its sustainable cricket-based protein bars to early backers worldwide.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/haloproteinbars/aztec-protein-bars?SM

Supporters around the world can back Aztec protein bars by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $15 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including free and discounted samples in flavors such as brownie batter, white chocolate, and peanut butter chocolate. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the campaign page.



About Aztec

Founded by Matthew Reamer, Aztec is a sustainable brand based in Charlotte, North Carolina. On a mission to source sustainable, environmentally friendly, and healthy food proteins, Aztec's collection of protein bars use crickets as an alternative protein source.



