Azure by Microsoft Corporation to Be Listed as a Top Player in the Virtual Machine Software Market on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Azure by Microsoft Corporation will be listed as a top player in the Virtual Machine Software segment on 360Quadrants. Microsoft Azure is a cloud computing service developed by Microsoft Corporation. Azure Virtual Machines (VM) is an on-demand and scalable computing resources that Microsoft Azure offers. Virtual Machines offer more control over the computing environment. Azure Virtual Machines provides you the flexibility of virtualization without having to purchase and maintain the physical hardware that runs on it. Azure enables organizations to leverage cloud resources in order to create virtual machines and install and run applications on them. It handles applications with high computations seamlessly. Users can build and manage numerous virtual machines for both Windows and Linux.



Recently, Microsoft Azure has announced the general availability of Azure Monitor for its virtual machines (VMs). Azure Monitor offers an-depth view of virtual machine performance trends and dependencies. Azure Monitor for VMs allows to troubleshoot guest-level performance issues and understand trends in VM resource utilization. Azure Monitor can help to checkback-end VM dependencies are connected properly. It discovers VM hotspots at scale based on resource utilization, connection metrics, performance trends, and alerts. Azure pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform,is working on releasing a quadrant on Virtual Machine Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrantscovers 20 companies in the Virtual Machine Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Along with the listing of Azure Virtual Machine Software 360Quadrants has worked on listing JOYENT INC, Oracle Corporation, Fumarii Technologies, Wisper, VMLite, Neverfail, Synology, Micro Focus and V2 Cloud Solutions among others as the top vendors in the Virtual Machine Software. The platform will also provide the most granular Virtual Machine Software comparisons between vendors.



Virtual machines (VM) include virtual desktop infrastructure, application runtime, and backup software systems. Virtualized servers, applications, and other machines are leveraged by users for scalable and versatile functionality. IT personnel use virtual machines to try out new programs or operating systems, create virtual disk images, and create database servers in the cloud. A number of free or open-source virtualization technologies are available today, enabling companies to save money. Virtual machines come in two forms: process virtual machines and system virtual machines.



360 Scoring Methodology



Top Companies in Virtual Machine Software will be rated using the following methodology -



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Virtual Machine Software market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers

Industry Experts

360Quadrants Analysts

Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.



About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like CRM Software, EHR Software, Virtual Private Server Software, Encryption Software and 3D Modeling Software.