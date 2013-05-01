B Line Security Training Launches New Website with New Courses

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- As the security guard industry demand continues to grow B Line Security accommodates that demand by launching its new website, http://www.blinesecuritytraining.com/ which has added some new courses along with a new program where they work with private security companies to help them train their guards.



People are more protective of their loved ones and their belongings, which creates more opportunities for jobs. As a result, more people are entering into the field of becoming a security officer. Along the same lines, companies that hire security guards are hiring more guards and are looking for qualified people to fill those positions.



So, whether a person: is looking to become a security guard, is a newly licensed guard looking for work, needs to re-certify a guard card, is an employee seeking to hire someone, or a private company looking for some help training guards, B Line Security Training serves those needs with their new website that is comprised of interactive content with audio and video. B Line Security Training thinks that students and employers will find added value in the new offerings.



The website also has a number of very helpful resources including links to websites a person will need should they choose to take one of the security guard courses. For example, one link takes you to Live Scan because at some point anyone becoming a security guard will need to get his or her fingerprints done. The link takes you to Live Scan’s application that must be filled out and taken to the facility.



Bryce Young the Co-Founder of B Line Security has been quoted as saying, “This is our biggest launch yet with exciting new training courses. We are also launching a great new program where we will be working with private security companies, helping them train their guards.”



With all the new courses available and a new program helping out private security companies now is the time to go see what B Line Security has to offer. While there, a person can sign up for a free newsletter that comes with plenty of other helpful information.



About B Line Security Training

Founded in 2009, B Line Security Training provides students with interactive online training that they need to either become a security officer, or to maintain their training requirements. B Line Security Training also works with private security companies to help reduce their risk through training, license monitoring and training. For more information, please visit blinesecuritytraining.com or contact them at: 877-569-1581.



