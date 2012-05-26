B-School in Pune Providing Careers in Telecom

PUNE, maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2012 -- After passing Graduation it becomes important to decide what courses to take up next which will give you benefit in the long run and which also has a lot of scope for growth. The course of business management is becoming popular among today’s generation of students, as it has a wide scope and after completion of course, if you are recruited by a reputed company, you will earn a handsome salary.



Pune is considered to be one of the major hubs of management education in India and is often referred to as the Oxford of the east due to its large student population and a large number of national level academic and research institutes. B-School in Pune provides extensive job opportunities to management students as the city is becoming an IT hub and attracting students from all over India and abroad. There are many B-Schools in Pune providing with MBA degree, which makes it difficult to choose the right one. The little town of Pune is today identified for its education, tourism, IT and automotive companies.



The telecom industry in India is developing a lot, with so many new companies coming up and the existent companies expanding their operations. A lot of courses has been introduced which is giving a boom to careers in telecom sector. Telecommunication has become an essential part of human life today which has resulted in a lot of advancement in telecom and IT industry, giving way to lot of new job opportunities. For careers in telecom there are few major job fields like Telecom engineer, Telecom manager, Systems developer, Telecom analyst and many more, where students can apply for after completing their education.



While choosing a management institute, you should be careful about certain facts and figures of that college so that you don’t end up wasting a lot of money without any successful output. A management institute should be AICTE approved, which is All India Council for Technical Education. AICTE covers programs of technical education including training and research in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Town Planning, Management, Pharmacy, Applied Arts and Crafts, Hotel Management and Catering Technology etc. at different levels. An AICTE approved institute conducts survey about the facilities on technical education in order to promote development in the country. It is vested with legal authority for planning, formulation and maintenance of norms and standards, quality assurance through accreditation.



