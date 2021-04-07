B2B Buyer Intent Data Tools Market 2021 Industry Key Drivers, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Future Scope and Forecast 2024

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2021 -- Intent marketing is the marketing of services or products based on a customer's activities or actions that signal intent to use, so as to make purchasing decisions better. B2B intent data tools help to recognize buyer readiness with strong signals and additional context cues by highlighting priority leads.

B2B buyer intent data tools can benefit companies in prioritizing buying groups and accounts. Besides, B2B buyer intent data tools are designed to meet the needs of companies during a specific period of time in any marketing activity.



During the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, B2B buyer intent data tools have been used by companies across the world to enhance sales conversion rates through online marketing. B2B buyer intent data tools help companies to improve their lead qualification process and also to promote their products and services during pandemic outbreak for enhancing their businesses, across the world. This is boosting the growth of the B2B buyer intent data tools market across the globe.



Global B2B Buyer Intent Data Tools Market: Market Dynamics



Rising adoption of B2B buyer intent data tools in large and small & medium enterprises, so as to deliver both individual contact-specific information and account-specific information to justify an increased focus on a specific opportunity is expected to accelerate the growth of the B2B buyer intent data tools market.

Growing popularity of data mining, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to determine or identify millions of data points across multiple channels is expected to boost the growth of the B2B buyer intent data tools market during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for B2B buyer intent data tools for event marketing worldwide and building highly targeted prospect lists in companies is expected to trigger the growth of the B2B buyer intent data tools market.

North America to Account for Major Share of the Global B2B Buyer Intent Data Tools Market

In terms of region, the global B2B buyer intent data tools market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



North America is anticipated to lead the global B2B buyer intent data tools market, due to well-established players in the region who focus on innovation and build capabilities to differentiate their products from their competitors. In addition, established players are focusing on providing B2B buyer intent data tools with machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, to optimize marketing efforts. This factor accelerates the growth of the B2B buyer intent data tools market in the North America region.



The B2B buyer intent data tools market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold significant share due to rising number of small & medium sized enterprises in developing countries such as India and China. In addition, rising awareness among organizations about B2B buyer intent data tools for analyzing the consumer journey into intent and typical buying behavior is expected to boost the growth of the market across Asia Pacific.



Global B2B Buyer Intent Data Tools Market: Competitive Landscape



Key Players Operating in the Global B2B Buyer Intent Data Tools Market



Companies operating in the B2B buyer intent data tools market are increasingly investing in research and development to develop new and innovative techniques to provide B2B buyer intent data tools. The B2B buyer intent data tools market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous manufacturers in both developed and developing regions. Key players operating in the global B2B buyer intent data tools market include:



Demandbase, Inc.

PureB2B

Bombora

6sense

LeadSift

IT Central Station

ABERDEEN

TechTarget

EverString Technology

idio Ltd. (Episerver)

IntentData.io, Inc.

ZoomInfo Technologies LLC.

Madison Logic



