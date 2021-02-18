B2B E-Commerce Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 : IBM Digital, Oracle, SAP

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title B2B E-Commerce Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global B2B E-Commerce market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the B2B E-Commerce Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Players in This Report Include,

IBM Digital (United States),Oracle (United States),SAP (Germany),Amazon Inc. (United States),Alibaba (China),Axway (France),Netalogue Inc. (United Kingdom),Phoenix Biz Solutions (United Kingdom),Techdinamics (Canada),B2W (Brazil)



B2B E-Commerce Market Overview

B2B e commerce is the sale of products or services between businesses through online portal. It improves the efficiency and effectiveness of sales efforts. Also, the orders are received digitally and reduce the overhead costs. However, the transactions of B2B are more complex as compared to B2C. The prices are also variable as the businesses are large entities. In addition, it has complicated shipping requirements. The need of investing in digital channel is growing which is increasing the demand of B2B eCommerce.



What's Trending in Market:

Introduction of Cloud Computing



Challenges:

Issues Related to Data Privacy



Restraints:

Increase in Number of Internet Frauds



Market Growth Drivers:

Increase in Internet Usage and Smartphones are fueling the Market

Benefits Such as Increased Efficiency and Effectiveness in Sales



The Global B2B E-Commerce Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Buyer oriented, Supplier oriented, Intermediary oriented), Platform (Android, IoS, Windows), Organization size (SMEs, Large enterprises), Industry vertical (Fashion and Apparel, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharma & Healthcare, Computer & Electronics, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global B2B E-Commerce Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



