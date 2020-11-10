B2B E-Commerce Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2025 : IBM, Oracle, Amazon, Alibaba

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- HTF Market Report released a new research document of 150 pages on industry titled as 'Global B2B E-Commerce Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand] and important players/vendors such as IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), Amazon Inc. (United States), Alibaba (China), Axway (France), Netalogue Inc. (United Kingdom), Phoenix Biz Solutions (United Kingdom), Techdinamics (Canada) and B2W (Brazil) etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2020-2025.



Summary



Industry Background:

B2B e commerce is the sale of products or services between businesses through online portal. It improves the efficiency and effectiveness of sales efforts. Also, the orders are received digitally and reduce the overhead costs. However, the transactions of B2B are more complex as compared to B2C. The prices are also variable as the businesses are large entities. In addition, it has complicated shipping requirements. The need of investing in digital channel is growing which is increasing the demand of B2B eCommerce.This growth is primarily driven by Increase in Internet Usage and Smartphones are fueling the Market and Benefits Such as Increased Efficiency and Effectiveness in Sales.



Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Introduction of Cloud Computing. Major Vendors, such as IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), Amazon Inc. (United States), Alibaba (China), Axway (France), Netalogue Inc. (United Kingdom), Phoenix Biz Solutions (United Kingdom), Techdinamics (Canada) and B2W (Brazil) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.



Key Developments in the Market:



On 14th July 2019, IBM has acquired T systems business of mainframe services



Market Drivers



Increase in Internet Usage and Smartphones are fueling the Market

Benefits Such as Increased Efficiency and Effectiveness in Sales



Market Trend



Introduction of Cloud Computing



Restraints



Increase in Number of Internet Frauds



Opportunities



Adoption of E Commerce Platforms by SMEs and Increasing Number of Social Media and Internet Users



Challenges



Issues Related to Data Privacy



AdvanceMarketAnalytics follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Vendors landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.



If opting for the Global version of B2B E-Commerce Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



