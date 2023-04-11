NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on B2B E commerce Marketplace Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns. Major & Emerging Players in B2B E commerce Marketplace Market are Alibaba (China), eWorldTrade (United States), Rakuten (Japan), Exporthub (United States), eBay (United States), Global Sources (United Kingdom), THOMASNET (United States), IndiaMart (India), TradeIndia (India), Amazon Business (United States).



B2B denotes transactions between business to business, therefore the shopping experiences of B2B marketplaces can meet the supply and purchasing needs of businesses. B2B E commerce marketplace where one business system sells goods and services to other business systems. It offers unique properties such as easily finding new partners, finding the best price offers, the unified purchasing experience, a consumer can select advantageous payment methods.



According to Foreign Direct Investment Policy, "A single brand retail trading entity operating through brick and mortar stores is permitted to undertake retail trading through e-commerce. Marketplace e-commerce entities will be permitted to enter into transactions with sellers registered on its platform on a B2B basis.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Buyer oriented, Supplier oriented, Intermediary oriented (Horizontal, Vertical)), Application (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Category (Fashion & Apparel, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Others)



Opportunities:

Surging Number of Small, Medium and Large Enterprises

Increasing Adoption of New Technologies can create Opportunities for Global B2B E commerce Marketplace Market Growth.



Market Trends:

Surging Consumer Preference towards Investment in Augmented Reality to Understand Deeply about the Products

Rising Popularity of Usage of Chatbox by Customers



Market Drivers:

Changing Lifestyle and rising per Capita Disposable Income

Growing Applications of Smartphones Coupled with Increasing Internet Usage



Challenges:

Stringent Regulations on the B2B E commerce Marketplace Vendors



On 9th September 2021, Alibaba has launched new Alibaba.com Dropshipping Solutions along with new platform tools and a grants program. The new launch allows small business owners to eliminate inventory overhead or to test new products before making larger orders.



