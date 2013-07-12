Email Marketing Giant CommuniGator Achieves 130% Increase in Sales Leads for Clients

Godalming, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- The email marketing agency has increased the number of sales leads generated per week by up to 130% for one of their clients. This conversion is unparalleled given the state of the current economic climate and the industry in which they are working. In figures published today the email marketing campaigns have also increased the open rate of email communications from 4% to 13.6% and the click-through rate from 0.22% to 1.46% for one particular customer.



“Communigator’s B2B email marketing platform has been transformed by the introduction of marketing automation,” commented Managing Director, Lee Chadwick, “…this has enabled us to produce a lead generation tool for our clients that targets their prospects based upon their preference. The future of email marketing rests in developing an automated system for profiling prospects with targeted emails that change dynamically based upon preference. Today’s statistics demonstrate the growth that our business to business email marketing platform can bring to UK businesses.”



The Gators have become known for their dedicated approach to email marketing communications. Their email marketing platform enables customers to design, build and send email marketing campaigns to multiple recipients. The system provides comprehensive reporting and delivers a range of enterprise functionality that will impress even the most discerning Marketing Director.



Steve Pailthorpe, Director of Iconic Digital, one of Communicator’s clients commented, “The Gator platform has revolutionized our approach to B2B email marketing. Not only do we benefit from automated approach to email marketing, but our clients also benefit as well. I would therefore have no hesitation in recommending their platform to any UK business,”



With integration into the widest range of business software tools such as CRM and Web Analytics, CommuniGator also offer best practice email marketing training, HTML design and strategy support that is all geared towards ensuring that customers achieve their marketing goals.



From advising on HTML design, segmenting data, creating a campaign structure to effective reporting, their team of consultants always delivers the best from all the email marketing campaigns in UK that they handle.



About CommuniGator Ltd

Founded by a strong management team who were employed earlier at senior levels in the IT sector, CommuniGator Ltd have built on deep rooted knowledge of customer and user support technology and industry best practices. CommuniGator Ltd is exclusively owned by its founders and staff. This allows the company a unique level of autonomy in its decision making process. Established in 2005, CommuniGator has rapidly become one of the leading email marketing software providers in the UK.



To find out more please visit: http://www.communigator.co.uk