B2B fuel cards are a type of payment card that allows businesses to manage expenses associated with the vehicles that they own and operate. These cards are a popular choice for easy fleet management, simplified expenses and a cost-effective way to refuel. It makes the purchasing of fuel much easier. Moreover, it gives extra control and security, where we can restrict purchases to fuel only, or open it up to other forecourt services. Furthermore, B2B fuel cards are used by transportation employees for fuel as well as vehicle repairs and maintenance.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global B2B Fuel Cards Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Influencing Trends:

Value added services offered by B2B fuel cards



Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for cashless fuel transactions worldwide

Availability of a large number of value added services related to fuel cards



Challenges that Market May Face:

Lack of consistency and presence of technical problems caused by changing oil and fuel prices



The Global B2B Fuel Cards Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Special Fuel Card, Credit Card), Application (Cars, Taxis, Buses, Goods Vehicles, Other), Forms (Branded Fuel Cards, Universal Fuel Cards, Merchant Branded Cards)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



