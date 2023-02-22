Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2023 -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global B2B Hand Sanitizer market to witness a CAGR of 7.82% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by United Kingdom B2B Hand Sanitizer Market Breakdown by Application (Commercial, Industrial, hospitals, others) by Type (Alcohol Sanitizer, Antimicrobial) and by Geography (England, the Wales, North Ireland, Scotland). The B2B Hand Sanitizer market size is estimated to increase by USD 12359 Million at a CAGR of 7.82% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 21633 Million.



The B2B Hand Sanitizer market refers to the market for hand sanitizers that are marketed, sold, and distributed primarily to businesses, organizations, institutions, and other entities, rather than individual consumers. B2B hand sanitizers are typically produced in large quantities and sold in bulk to commercial customers, such as hospitals, schools, offices, factories, and other businesses that require hand hygiene products for their employees, customers, and visitors. The B2B hand sanitizer market includes various types of products, such as alcohol-based hand sanitizers, non-alcohol-based hand sanitizers, foam hand sanitizers, gel hand sanitizers, and others. The market is driven by factors such as the growing awareness of hand hygiene, increasing demand for hand sanitizers in healthcare and food industries, and the outbreak of infectious diseases such as COVID-19.



B2B Hand Sanitizer market - Key Segment Analysis



The market share growth by the Alcohol Sanitizer segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Regulations and standards: Many industries and workplaces are subject to regulations and standards that require them to maintain a certain level of hygiene. Hand sanitizers are an important part of meeting these requirements and ensuring compliance..



B2B Hand Sanitizer market - Competition Analysis

The global B2B Hand Sanitizer market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Reckitt Benckiser (United Kingdom), Procter And Gamble (Us), Cleenol Group Ltd (United Kingdom), Unilever (United Kingdom), Medline (Us), 3m Company (Us), Gojo Industries, Inc. (Us), Kimberly Clark Corporation (Us), Sc Johnson Professional (Us), Byotrol Plc (United Kingdom), Henkel Corporation (Germany).



B2B Hand Sanitizer market - Geographical Outlook

Germany will provide maximum growth opportunities in B2B Hand Sanitizer market. According to our research, the region will account for 63.55% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in Germany is driven by Increased demand for hand sanitizers: With the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for hand sanitizers has increased exponentially, particularly in B2B markets. Businesses are stocking up on hand sanitizers to ensure the safety of their employees and customers..



What key data is demonstrated in this B2B Hand Sanitizer market report?

- CAGR of the market during the forecast period

- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the B2B Hand Sanitizer market between 2023 and 2028

- Precise estimation of the size of the B2B Hand Sanitizer market and its contribution to the parent market

- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

- Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.

- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of B2B Hand Sanitizer market players



Some Extracts from Table of Content

- Overview of B2B Hand Sanitizer Market

- Market dynamics

Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

- Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry



- B2B Hand Sanitizer Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)

- B2B Hand Sanitizer Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)

- B2B Hand Sanitizer Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)

- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)

- B2B Hand Sanitizer Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

- Competitive Situation and Trends

- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)

- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution

- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category

- B2B Hand Sanitizer Cost Analysis

- Marketing Strategy Analysis

- Research Conclusions



