B2B Insurance Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth: Berkshire Hathaway, Liberty Mutual, Allstate

Business insurance covers losses occurred by the events while conducting normal course of business. The coverage includes property damage, legal liability and employee related risks. The risks varies according to the environment they are working in. Apart from these business insurance coverage, it provides additional ones. Moreover, the business insurance protects the financial assets, intellectual and physical properties of the business from events such as lawsuits, thefts, loss of income, employee injuries and others.

Market Drivers

- Ability to Distribute Insurance Policies in Small Businesses in a Cost Effective way that covers Various Risks.

- Risks Such as Legal Liability, Employee Illness and Natural Disasters to Businesses are leading to Investment in Business Insurance



Market Trend

- Adoption of Automation and Artificial Intelligence in Insurance Processes

- Rising Number of InsurTech Firms which are Offering Specific Functionalities or Parts of Value Chain



Restraints

- Rise in Inflation Rates are Causing in Cancellation of Policies



Opportunities

- Rising Number of Small and Medium Enterprises is Boosting the Market Growth



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness about the Insurance for Small Businesses



Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on B2B Insurance Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the B2B Insurance Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Commercial liability, Commercial Property, Worker's compensation), Industry vertical (Contractors & construction, Finance & insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Professional services, Real estate, Restaurants, Retail, Technology, Wholesalers & distributors), Coverage type (Short term, Long term), Organisation size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)



