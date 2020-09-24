B2B Insurance Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 : Zurich, CAN, Berkshire Hathaway, AXA

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2020 -- Global B2B Insurance Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States), Allstate Corp (United States), Farmers Insurance group (United States), Zurich (Switzerland), AXA (France), Allianz global corporate and speciality (Germany), CNA (Singapore), CGI Insurance (England) and State farm (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Chubb Corporation (United States), Progressive commercial (United States), Hartford insurance company (United States), Hanover insurance group (United States), The Travelers Companies (United States), American International Group, Inc. (United States), Nationwide (United Kingdom), AIA Group Limited (China) and ICICI Lombard (India).



Business insurance covers losses occurred by the events while conducting normal course of business. The coverage includes property damage, legal liability and employee related risks. The risks varies according to the environment they are working in. Apart from these business insurance coverage, it provides additional ones. Moreover, the business insurance protects the financial assets, intellectual and physical properties of the business from events such as lawsuits, thefts, loss of income, employee injuries and others.



Market Drivers

- Ability to Distribute Insurance Policies in Small Businesses in a Cost Effective way that covers Various Risks.

- Risks Such as Legal Liability, Employee Illness and Natural Disasters to Businesses are leading to Investment in Business Insurance



Market Trend

- Adoption of Automation and Artificial Intelligence in Insurance Processes

- Rising Number of InsurTech Firms which are Offering Specific Functionalities or Parts of Value Chain



Restraints

- Rise in Inflation Rates are Causing in Cancellation of Policies



Opportunities

- Rising Number of Small and Medium Enterprises is Boosting the Market Growth



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness about the Insurance for Small Businesses



The B2B Insurance market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: B2B Insurance Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global B2B Insurance Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: B2B Insurance Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global B2B Insurance Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global B2B Insurance Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Commercial liability, Commercial Property, Worker's compensation), Industry vertical (Contractors & construction, Finance & insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Professional services, Real estate, Restaurants, Retail, Technology, Wholesalers & distributors), Coverage type (Short term, Long term), Organisation size (SMEs, Large Enterprises))

5.1 Global B2B Insurance Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different B2B Insurance Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global B2B Insurance Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global B2B Insurance Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global B2B Insurance Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



