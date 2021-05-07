B2B Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: Liberty Mutual, Zurich, AXA

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of B2B Insurance Market with latest edition released by AMA.



Key Players in This Report Include,

Berkshire Hathaway (United States),Liberty Mutual (United States),Allstate Corp (United States),Farmers Insurance group (United States),Zurich (Switzerland),AXA (France),Allianz global corporate and speciality (Germany),CNA (Singapore),CGI Insurance (England),State farm (United States)



Brief Summary of B2B Insurance:

Business insurance covers losses occurred by the events while conducting normal course of business. The coverage includes property damage, legal liability and employee related risks. The risks varies according to the environment they are working in. Apart from these business insurance coverage, it provides additional ones. Moreover, the business insurance protects the financial assets, intellectual and physical properties of the business from events such as lawsuits, thefts, loss of income, employee injuries and others.



Market Trends:

- Adoption of Automation and Artificial Intelligence in Insurance Processes

- Rising Number of InsurTech Firms which are Offering Specific Functionalities or Parts of Value Chain



Market Drivers:

- Ability to Distribute Insurance Policies in Small Businesses in a Cost Effective way that covers Various Risks.

- Risks Such as Legal Liability, Employee Illness and Natural Disasters to Businesses are leading to Investment in Business Insurance



Market Restraints:

- Rise in Inflation Rates are Causing in Cancellation of Policies



The Global B2B Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Commercial liability, Commercial Property, Workerâ€™s compensation), Industry vertical (Contractors & construction, Finance & insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Professional services, Real estate, Restaurants, Retail, Technology, Wholesalers & distributors), Coverage type (Short term, Long term), Organisation size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)



Regions Covered in the B2B Insurance Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



