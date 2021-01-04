Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2021 -- Global B2B Payments Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



B2B payments are payments made between two merchants for services or goods. Paper checks are still the most common way for businesses to pay each other. Digital B2B payments solutions make it faster to issue, receive, and process payments, all of which can improve a businessâ€™s cash flow. The increasing investment by venture capital and private equity funds in the space is one of the key drivers of the market.



B2B Payments Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

B2B Payments Market Study by Type (Digital, Traditional), Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Energy and Electricity, Tourism and Transport, Retail, Government/Public Sector, Other), Payment Methods (Checks, ACH payments, EFT payments, Credit cards, P-Cards, On-Demand Virtual Financing), Business Size (Small & Medium Size Businesses, Large Businesses), Boundary Type (Cross-Boundary, Non-Cross-Boundary)



Market Trend

- Payment Automation on the Rise

- The Rise of Flexible Payment Options

- Collaboration and Simplified Integrations

- The Evolution of B2B Relationships

- Commercial Cards Have Been Gradually Gaining Traction in B2B Payments, Especially in Areas like Employee Expense Management



Market Drivers

- The Increasing Investment by Venture Capital and Private Equity Funds in the Space

- Advances in Technology and Actionable Real-Time Data

- The Surging Need for Customizable Payment Solutions among the Businesses Owing to Rapidly Changing Merchant Needs

- The Upsurging Cross-border Payments Worldwide Due to International Trades



Opportunities

- Blockchain Technology for B2B Payments Can Open Lucrative Opportunities for the Market

- The Emergence of Industry 4.0 Is Expected to Build-Up Bright Future of B2B Payments



The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The B2B Payments market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: B2B Payments Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global B2B Payments Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: B2B Payments Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global B2B Payments Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global B2B Payments Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Software Tools, Platforms, Industry Segmentation, Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others), Application (Virtual Assistant (Chatbots), Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)), Components (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises))

5.1 Global B2B Payments Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different B2B Payments Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global B2B Payments Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global B2B Payments Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global B2B Payments Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

