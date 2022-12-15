NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of B2B Payments Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the B2B Payments market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: American Express (United States), Ant Financial Services (China), Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (United States), Coupa Software (United States), FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (United States), Intuit Inc. (United States), JPMorgan Chase (United States), SAP SE (Germany), PayPal Holdings Inc. (United States), Square, Inc. (United States), Zelle (United States), Apple (United States), Samsung (South Korea), Google (United States).



Scope of the Report of B2B Payments: B2B payments are payments made between two merchants for services or goods. Paper checks are still the most common way for businesses to pay each other. Digital B2B payments solutions make it faster to issue, receive, and process payments, all of which can improve a business's cash flow. The increasing investment by venture capital and private equity funds in the space is one of the key drivers of the market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Digital, Traditional), Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Energy and Electricity, Tourism and Transport, Retail, Government/Public Sector, Other), Payment Methods (Checks, ACH payments, EFT payments, Credit cards, P-Cards, On-Demand Virtual Financing), Business Size (Small & Medium Size Businesses, Large Businesses), Boundary Type (Cross-Boundary, Non-Cross-Boundary)



Market Drivers:

The Upsurging Cross-border Payments Worldwide Due to International Trades

The Increasing Investment by Venture Capital and Private Equity Funds in the Space

Advances in Technology and Actionable Real-Time Data



Market Trends:

The Evolution of B2B Relationships

Payment Automation on the Rise

The Rise of Flexible Payment Options



Opportunities:

The Emergence of Industry 4.0 Is Expected to Build-Up Bright Future of B2B Payments

Blockchain Technology for B2B Payments Can Open Lucrative Opportunities for the Market



Restraints:

Ongoing Technological and Regulatory Changes

Fighting Cybercrime and Facilitating Compliance



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global B2B Payments Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the B2B Payments market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the B2B Payments Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the B2B Payments

Chapter 4: Presenting the B2B Payments Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the B2B Payments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, B2B Payments Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



