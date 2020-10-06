Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "B2B Payments Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global B2B Payments market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the B2B Payments Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Definition:

B2B payments are payments made between two merchants for services or goods. Paper checks are still the most common way for businesses to pay each other. Digital B2B payments solutions make it faster to issue, receive, and process payments, all of which can improve a business's cash flow. The increasing investment by venture capital and private equity funds in the space is one of the key drivers of the market.



Major Players in This Report Include,

American Express (United States), Ant Financial Services (China), Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (United States), Coupa Software (United States), FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (United States), Intuit Inc. (United States), JPMorgan Chase (United States), SAP SE (Germany), PayPal Holdings Inc. (United States), Square, Inc. (United States), Zelle (United States), Apple (United States), Samsung (South Korea) and Google (United States)



B2B Payments the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development.In addition, B2B Payments Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



The B2B Payments Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Digital, Traditional), Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Energy and Electricity, Tourism and Transport, Retail, Government/Public Sector, Other), Payment Methods (Checks, ACH payments, EFT payments, Credit cards, P-Cards, On-Demand Virtual Financing), Business Size (Small & Medium Size Businesses, Large Businesses), Boundary Type (Cross-Boundary, Non-Cross-Boundary)



Market Trend

- Payment Automation on the Rise

- The Rise of Flexible Payment Options

- Collaboration and Simplified Integrations

- The Evolution of B2B Relationships

- Commercial Cards Have Been Gradually Gaining Traction in B2B Payments, Especially in Areas like Employee Expense Management



Market Drivers

- The Increasing Investment by Venture Capital and Private Equity Funds in the Space

- Advances in Technology and Actionable Real-Time Data

- The Surging Need for Customizable Payment Solutions among the Businesses Owing to Rapidly Changing Merchant Needs

- The Upsurging Cross-border Payments Worldwide Due to International Trades



Opportunities

- Blockchain Technology for B2B Payments Can Open Lucrative Opportunities for the Market

- The Emergence of Industry 4.0 Is Expected to Build-Up Bright Future of B2B Payments



Geographically World B2B Payments markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for B2B Payments markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the B2B Payments Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



