B2B Payments Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : JPMorgan Chase, Coupa Software, Square, Zelle

American Express (United States), Ant Financial Services (China), Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (United States), Coupa Software (United States) , FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (United States), Intuit Inc. (United States), JPMorgan Chase (United States), SAP SE (Germany) , PayPal Holdings Inc. (United States), Square, Inc. (United States) , Zelle (United States), Apple (United States), Samsung (South Korea), Google (United States)



B2B payments are payments made between two merchants for services or goods. Paper checks are still the most common way for businesses to pay each other. Digital B2B payments solutions make it faster to issue, receive, and process payments, all of which can improve a business's cash flow. The increasing investment by venture capital and private equity funds in the space is one of the key drivers of the market.



On 12 Sept 2019, Mastercard unveiled its plans to modernize the business-to-business (B2B) payment ecosystem with Mastercard TrackTM. The Track brand of products represents a transformational change for suppliers and buyers: solutions that will reduce complexity, cut costs and automate processes.



On 26 June 2019, Coupa Software, a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), announced that its Coupa Pay offering will integrate with Stripe, the online payments platform. This will make virtual card payments simpler and faster for businesses that use the Coupa BSM Platform. Coupa is transforming B2B payments by removing complexity and weaving payments throughout business spend processes.



On 20 Nov. 2019, Citi has launched cross-border B2B payments platform.



On 31 July 2019, American Express announced it signed an agreement to acquire acompaytm, a best-in-class, digital payment automation platform from ACOM Solutions, Inc., that helps business customers make supplier payments easily and securely, manage business spend, and improve cash flow. â€œacompaytm will be the newest addition to a series of B2B payment collaborations, strengthening our accounts payable automation capabilities and equipping our customers with the tools they need to improve the way they process and settle supplier payments



On 15 Feb. 2019, Barclaycard Commercial Payments, part of Barclays Bank PLC, announced a strategic partnership with SAP UK Limited. The partnership will see Barclaycard integrate its award-winning business-to-business (B2B) payment product, Precisionpay, into SAP Ariba solutions, the world's largest B2B marketplace for modern business.



by Type (Digital, Traditional), Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Energy and Electricity, Tourism and Transport, Retail, Government/Public Sector, Other), Payment Methods (Checks, ACH payments, EFT payments, Credit cards, P-Cards, On-Demand Virtual Financing), Business Size (Small & Medium Size Businesses, Large Businesses), Boundary Type (Cross-Boundary, Non-Cross-Boundary)



Market Opportunities:

- Blockchain Technology for B2B Payments Can Open Lucrative Opportunities for the Market

- The Emergence of Industry 4.0 Is Expected to Build-Up Bright Future of B2B Payments



Market Drivers:

- The Increasing Investment by Venture Capital and Private Equity Funds in the Space

- Advances in Technology and Actionable Real-Time Data

- The Surging Need for Customizable Payment Solutions among the Businesses Owing to Rapidly Changing Merchant Needs

- The Upsurging Cross-border Payments Worldwide Due to International Trades



Market Trend:

- Payment Automation on the Rise

- The Rise of Flexible Payment Options

- Collaboration and Simplified Integrations

- The Evolution of B2B Relationships

- Commercial Cards Have Been Gradually Gaining Traction in B2B Payments, Especially in Areas like Employee Expense Management



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



