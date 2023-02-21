NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global B2B Payments Platform Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The B2B Payments Platform market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include: Worldpay Group plc (United States), American Express (United States), PayPal Holdings Inc. (United States), Ant Financial Services (China), SAP SE (Germany), Intuit Inc. (United States), Tenpay Technology Company (China), Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (United States), Visa (United States), Coupa Software (United States), TransferTo (Singapore), FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (United States), GoCardless (United Kingdom), JPMorgan Chase (United States), Payoneer (United States), Traxpay (United States).



Definition: B2B payments are payments made between companies for goods or services. Business creates B2B payments options for their invoicing. It gives detail overview of account payables and receivables. Digital B2B payments solutions make it faster to issue, receive, and process payments, all of which can improve a businessâ€™s cash flow. The increasing investment by venture capital and private equity funds in the space is one of the key drivers of the market. Geographically, North America region is expected to grow with the highest market share over the forecast period followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Presence of leading market players creating hub for B2B Payments Platform providers and increasing B2B operations further impacting on market profitability in better manner.



December 2021, Financial payments provider, Razorpay has launched new software-as-a-service (SaaS) products. Company has introduced Razorpay Magic for merchants and small businesses. It allows shoppers to prefill their information including address and preferred payment options on a merchant's checkout page. It further online merchants increase conversions at checkout pages. With this new launch, company is able to offer wide arrays of payment solutions.



Market Opportunities:

Rising Technological Advancements like use of AI and Block chain for Streamline Payable Process

Growing Popularity of Digital Payment Solutions has Created Growth Opportunities



Market Trends:

Up surging International Trades and demand for Cross-border Payments



Market Drivers:

Growing need for Customizable Payment Solutions among the Businesses

Rising Investment by Venture Capital and Private Equity Funds in Real-Time Payment Technology



September 2021, Global Payments Inc., a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions has acquired MineralTree. Company has purchased MineralTree's software-as-a-service (SAAS) offerings automate key procurement processes, including invoice capture, coding and approval, and enable virtual cards and integrated payments options. With this acquisition, company is able to offer payment related offerings like domestic and international acquiring, payroll, data and analytics, access to non-card based rails and virtual card provisioning.



The Global B2B Payments Platform Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Digital, Traditional), Business Operation (Cross Boundary, Domestic), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), Industry Vertical (Travel & Hospitality, Retail & Consumer Goods, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare & Life science, Others), Payment Method (Checks, ACH payments, EFT payments, Credit cards, P-Cards, Virtual Financing, Others)



Global B2B Payments Platform market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



