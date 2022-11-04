NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "B2B Telecommunication Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the B2B Telecommunication market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia), Verizon Communications (United States), Telefonica (Spain), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Sprint Corporation (SoftBank Group Corporation), AT&T (United States), Vodafone Group (United Kingdom), NTT Communications Corporation (Japan), Orange (France), Amdocs Ltd (United States).



Scope of the Report of B2B Telecommunication

The growing demand for cloud communication, unified communication & collaboration, and VoIP solution in various economies will help to boost the global B2B Telecommunication market. Business-to-business (B2B) telecommunications facilitate two-way communication between companies, businesses, or clients. B2B telecommunications platform delivers a comprehensive view where the data and statistics related to orders, cases, and financial information is made visible to customers. 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) are among the technologies set to create a much bigger and broader landscape of enterprise opportunity. According to Expertise, "by 2020, 23 percent of the communications service providers? (CSP) large enterprise business communication revenues will be catalyzed by new digital services such as cloud, collaboration, or IoT (among others), up from 13 percent in 2017".



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Unified Communication and Collaboration, VoIP, WAN, Cloud Services, M2M Communication), Application (Industrial, Commercial), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprises), Solutions (WAN Solution, Voice over IP (VoIP), M2M Communication, Cloud Services, Unified Communication & Collaboration), Industry Vertical (Retail, Media & Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Others), Deployment (Fixed, Mobile)



Market Drivers:

Increasing implementation of social media platforms among business owners

The growing practice of the latest technologies including cloud, IoT, VoIP, etc.



Market Trends:

High demand due to Small- and medium-sized enterprises are increasingly adopting B2B telecommunication services

The Increasing popularity of unified solutions



Opportunities:

Growing demand for IT service among business owners is expected to offer conducive business

The advent of IoT and M2M technology



On 11th June 2020, To meet the growing technology needs of Spanish businesses, Google Cloud and Telefónica are announcing a new partnership to foster the country's digital transformation and advance 5G mobile edge computing. As part of this agreement Google Cloud today announces its plans to open a new cloud region in Spain that will leverage Telefonica's Madrid region infrastructure.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



