Giant Chinese E-Commerce Wizard Alibaba Has Started Process for US $15 Billion IPO and Goes Public

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- The speculation is over and it is officially confirmed that Alibaba is entering in to the Stock Market with its Initial Public Offer shares.The giant Chinese B2B online market wizard Alibaba is almost certain to offer Public Shares Worldwide during June or July, 2014.The process is already begun for US$ 15 billion Initial Public Offering!



IPO-Initial Public Offering is the first sales of stock by a private company to the public through Stock Exchange.This is often being adopted by small companies or startup companies to expand their operation and way to generate working capital. The companies’ list their stock with reputed Stock Exchanges through under writers and with assistance of under writing companies the timing of offering and value of shares. Reputed companies can even offer shares for a considerable premium. Alibaba plugged the speculation of going public to generate US$ 15 billion for their expansion and reiterating their global positioning.



This is going to support relatively other e-commerce veterans such as Global Sources and ECVV to generate increased confidence and prompt them offer better service to their clients. The latter is all set to play an active role by introducing new marketing techniques targeting the M2C segments by developing cross-border retail platform.Considering the new challenges released by Alibaba, the CEO of ECVV Mr. Steve Chen revealed company’s new strategy how that is going to create an impact by itself.He said, “We shall be using a cross-border platform Okbvuynow.com which is exclusively designed to cater the demands of Manufacturers to Consumer portfolio. Here our role will be like an operating agent. We will be responsible for the products what are being offered, for quality and other related parameters that are essential to gain the confidence of consumers”.Now it is time for this veteran trade portal to streamline their marketing strategies to counter the new marketing challenges especially in the verge of Alibaba going public. Public will be getting enough opportunities to know more about the in and out strength of Alibaba. Alibaba controls 80% Chinese e-commerce market.



Alibaba is expecting to raise US$ 15 billion by way of Initial Public Offering by which is planning to become a real international company.The IPO will be biggest of its kind in the Stock Exchange market and may over take Facebook’s recent IPO.Analysts have estimated that Alibaba is worth more than US$ 140 billion in the present market condition.The working model of Alibaba is a combination of PayPal, Google and eBay.



There are more than 2 million supplier storefronts in Alibaba to cater the demands of consumers.The process is simple and easy.All suppliers are verified to make sure the consumers shall be having a hitch free service always. When looking for electricity products it comprises of machineries to circuits. The service of Alibaba is a clever combination of three reputed international e-commerce player.As result consumers can enjoy the best and trouble free service.



The success formula is closely monitored by ECVV and as a result the new M2C platform will be having a shortlisted 36 products including electricity products. The parent platform will be focusing on automobiles, machineries and other heavy products. Strict quality control parameters are designed to protect the interest of consumers.As a mandatory policy, the new M2C platform has rolled out quality standards such as CE, FCC and ROHS other than the existing international standard quality certifications to confirm the promise offered is met by all means.The online payment options and packing instruction will helps to have a healthy competition with Alibaba.



About ECVV

ECVV (http://www.ecvv.com) is one of the largest B2B websites in the world. Founded in 2003, with the mission of facilitating global trade more efficiently, ECVV are striving for providing global buyers with the current and quality information on suppliers and products, and global suppliers with a full package of promotion services.



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