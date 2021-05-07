B2B Virtual Card Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Abine, Billtrust, Emburse

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "B2B Virtual Card Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the B2B Virtual Card market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Abine, Inc. (United States), American Express (United States), Billtrust, Inc. (United States), Cryptopay (United Kingdom), CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations) (United States), DiviPay (Australia), Emburse (United States), Fraedom (United Kingdom), JP Morgan Chase (United States), Marqeta (United States).



Scope of the Report of B2B Virtual Card

A virtual card is a secure way to pay for goods and services without having to issue physical cards to employees. B2B virtual cards improve accounts payable (AP) processes, benefiting both buyers and suppliers by streamlining day-to-day payments, and providing greater control over cash flows. These cards have enhanced security, compared to other credit cards and payment methods. B2B virtual card market is driven by exploding mobile device usage, as the payment method can only be used for designated scenarios, such as AP payments and online or mobile purchases.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Food, Beverage, Wine, Spirits, Household, Personal Care, Promotional, Industrial, Medical), Technology (Wi-Fi, API), Enterprise (Small and Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises)



Market Trends:



Market Trends:

Advancements in the Virtual Cards



Opportunities:

Growing Demand from End-users

Adoption of Digitalization by Enterprises



Market Drivers:

Increased Penetration of the Internet

Promotional Activities for B2B Virtual Cards



Challenges:

Cyber Attacks Causing Harm to the Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



