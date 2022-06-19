B2B2C Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Zurich Insurance, UnitedHealth Group, Munich Re Group

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global B2B2C Insurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The B2B2C Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



AXA (France), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), China Life Insurance (China), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Prudential (United States), UnitedHealth Group (United States), Munich Re Group (Germany), Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Italy), Japan Post Holding (Japan), Allianz (Germany), Assurant (United States), BNP Paribas Cardif (France), Chubb (United States)



Definition:

The B2B2C insurance concept is defined as insurance products (life, non-life, and health) offered through any non-insurance and/or non-financial intermediaries excluding the traditional insurance intermediaries. Insurance offering through the B2B2C channel covers an extensive range of potential partners including retailers, utility providers, telecom companies, retailers, e-commerce, and other digital players. Traditionally B2B2C was focused on selling insurance products as supplements to the partnerâ€™s core product like motor insurance for a car sale, creditor insurance for a mortgage, extended warrant for white goods.



Market Drivers:

- Rise in Consumer Awareness about Latent Demand for Insurance

- Increase in Insurance Companies across the Globe

- Upsurging Demand for More Channels to Distribute Insurance Products



Market Trend:

- Adoption of Digital Solutions for Insurance Distribution



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Demand from Developing Countries such as China and India



The Global B2B2C Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Life Insurance, Non-Life Insurance), Application (Banks and Financial Institutions, Automotive, Retailers, Education, Healthcare, Post Office, Transportation, Telecom, Utilities, Real Estate, Others), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)



Global B2B2C Insurance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the B2B2C Insurance market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the B2B2C Insurance

- -To showcase the development of the B2B2C Insurance market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the B2B2C Insurance market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the B2B2C Insurance

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the B2B2C Insurance market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



