Major Players in This Report Include,

AXA (France), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), China Life Insurance (China), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Prudential (United States), UnitedHealth Group (United States), Munich Re Group (Germany), Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Italy), Japan Post Holding (Japan), Allianz (Germany), Assurant (United States), BNP Paribas Cardif (France), Chubb (United States), , ,



The B2B2C insurance concept is defined as insurance products (life, non-life, and health) offered through any non-insurance and/or non-financial intermediaries excluding the traditional insurance intermediaries. Insurance offering through the B2B2C channel covers an extensive range of potential partners including retailers, utility providers, telecom companies, retailers, e-commerce, and other digital players. Traditionally B2B2C was focused on selling insurance products as supplements to the partnerâ€™s core product like motor insurance for a car sale, creditor insurance for a mortgage, extended warrant for white goods.



Market Drivers

- Rise in Consumer Awareness about Latent Demand for Insurance

- Increase in Insurance Companies across the Globe

- Upsurging Demand for More Channels to Distribute Insurance Products

Market Trend

- Adoption of Digital Solutions for Insurance Distribution

Opportunities

- Growing Demand from Developing Countries such as China and India

Challenges

- The Main Challenge of B2B2C Insurance Is To Manage and Maintain Value through the Full Partnership Cycle



In 2019, Allianz Partners, a global leader in B2B2C assistance and insurance solutions, is proud to support its strategic partner AIWAYS, the Shanghai-based personal mobility provider, on a unique test drive: what is believed to be the longest point-to-point drive of a prototype electric vehicle ever attempted. Allianz Partners is providing road side assistance services over the 14,231 kilometer (8,843 miles) journey, which began on July 17th when two U5 electric SUVs departed from Xi'an, China to arrive in Frankfurt, Germany in early September.

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global B2B2C Insurance market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The B2B2C Insurance market study is being classified by Type (Life Insurance, Non-Life Insurance), Application (Banks and Financial Institutions, Automotive, Retailers, Education, Healthcare, Post Office, Transportation, Telecom, Utilities, Real Estate, Others), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global B2B2C Insurance market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



