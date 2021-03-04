Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, B2B2C Insurance Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



The global B2B2C insurance market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the B2B2C Insurance industry. The study examines global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions. The B2B2C Insurance study also includes an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies.



Key players in the global B2B2C Insurance market

AXA (France), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), China Life Insurance (China), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Prudential (United States), UnitedHealth Group (United States), Munich Re Group (Germany), Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Italy), Japan Post Holding (Japan), Allianz (Germany), Assurant (United States), BNP Paribas Cardif (France), Chubb (United States), , ,



B2B2C Insurance Overview

The B2B2C insurance concept is defined as insurance products (life, non-life, and health) offered through any non-insurance and/or non-financial intermediaries excluding the traditional insurance intermediaries. Insurance offering through the B2B2C channel covers an extensive range of potential partners including retailers, utility providers, telecom companies, retailers, e-commerce, and other digital players. Traditionally B2B2C was focused on selling insurance products as supplements to the partnerâ€™s core product like motor insurance for a car sale, creditor insurance for a mortgage, extended warrant for white goods.



Market Trends

Adoption of Digital Solutions for Insurance Distribution

Drivers

Rise in Consumer Awareness about Latent Demand for Insurance

Increase in Insurance Companies across the Globe

Upsurging Demand for More Channels to Distribute Insurance Products



Challenges

The Main Challenge of B2B2C Insurance Is To Manage and Maintain Value through the Full Partnership Cycle



Restraints

Risks Associated with the B2B2C Distribution Channel



The Global B2B2C Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Life Insurance, Non-Life Insurance), Application (Banks and Financial Institutions, Automotive, Retailers, Education, Healthcare, Post Office, Transportation, Telecom, Utilities, Real Estate, Others), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global B2B2C Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the B2B2C Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the B2B2C Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the B2B2C Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the B2B2C Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the B2B2C Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, B2B2C Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global B2B2C Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



