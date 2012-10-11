b2b2dot0 to Provide Cloud-based e-Invoicing for Blount International

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Blount International, a global manufacturer of outdoor products, industrial equipment, and lawnmowers — recently introduced e-Invoicing and electronic payment options for its B2B customers.



eCommerce and electronic payments may seem like old news. But, that’s only true for B2C transactions. In the B2B world — where relationships are vastly more complex – most manufacturers still rely on paper-based invoices and checks received through the mail.



Now, using b2b2dot0’s new WebAR service, Blount is able to process B2B invoices and payments through its SAP-integrated eCommerce website.



WebAR has enabled Blount to greatly improve operational efficiency and increase customer satisfaction.



Before using WebAR, a typical customer payment cycle took at least six days – four days of mail time and a minimum of one day processing on each end of the transaction. Now, those transactions can be processed instantly online. And, all web-based transactions are posted back to Blount’s SAP system in real-time.



“Business-to-business relationships between manufacturers and their customers can be incredibly complex,” said Sam Bayer, CEO, b2b2dot0. “Our system accommodates that complexity and gives manufacturers and their customers the power to manage it.”



Bayer added, “Using our web-based solution, business-to-business customers can log in to a manufacturer’s website and manage all of their open orders, invoices, upcoming shipments and credit limits. Then, customers can select which items they want to pay for, and their preferred payment method. They can also take advantage of early payment discounts.”



Bayer added, “With our WebAR system, manufacturers receive faster payments, eliminate inefficient processes and improve customer service. Their customers gain powerful order management features and tighter control over their credit limits. It’s a win-win situation for all involved.”



WebAR is a new feature of b2b2dot0’s core offering – a cloud-based SaaS platform that connects manufacturers’ eCommerce sites with real-time SAP data.



For more information about b2b2dot0’s WebAR service for e-Invoicing, visit: http://www.b2b2dot0.com/solutions/accounting



About b2b2dot0

b2b2dot0 helps manufacturers who run SAP to improve the online B2B order-to-cash process for customers. b2b2dot0 is committed to leveraging open-source technologies, like Magento eCommerce, and integrating them with SAP. Our SAP-integrated solution leverages existing SAP installations to provide seamless eCommerce functionality faster, less expensively, and with lower risk than building a custom website or heavily customizing existing software products. b2b2dot0 is headquartered in Raleigh, NC, with offices in Colorado, Illinois, Georgia, and Switzerland.



