The Prominent/Emerging Players in the B2C E-commerce Market includes: ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED (China), Amazon.com, Inc. (United States), eBay. Inc. (United States), ASOS (United Kingdom), Flipkart Internet Private Limited (India), macys.com (United States), Walmart Stores, Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), priceline.com LLC. (United States), Rakuten, Inc. (Japan), Otto Group (Germany)



The global B2C E-commerce market is expected to witness a surge in demand, owing to the rising disposable income, global per capita income, and expanding internet penetration. B2C e-commerce refers to the online platform for providing services and products to the consumer directly from the business owners. At present, e-commerce is common, owing to its wide range in households globally. The Digital revolution has helped the B2C services to become an intrinsic part of the everyday lives of people globally. Global e-commerce sales grew 13% in 2017, hitting an estimated USD 29 trillion, according to the latest numbers released today by UNCTAD. A similar surge was seen in the number of online shoppers, which jumped by 12% and stood at 1.3 billion people, or one-quarter of the worldâ€™s population. Convenience as well as The increase in shipping and distribution organizations is the major factor driving the growth of the overall online shopping industry.



B2C E-commerce Market Segmentation:

by Type (Bare Metal Hypervisor, Hosted Hypervisor), End-users (Healthcare, Automobile, Government, BFSI, Education, Retail, Others), Technology (Hosted Virtual Desktop, Desktop Virtualisation Servers, Hosted Shared Desktop, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure), Tools (Compile, Design), Organisation size (SMEs, Large enterprises)



Market Drivers:

The transparent deals before and after buying as well as rapid urbanization

The growing demand due to flexibility in buying products and cheap prices due to direct contact between sellers and buyers



Market Trends:

The B2C e-commerce market has outperformed local manufacturers

The increasing use of social networks is further aggravating the demand for online purchasing of various products and services.



Opportunities:

The increase in penetration of internet services in untapped regions

The growing digital dependency and convenience of shopping on online platforms



Challenges:

The growing concern regarding less reliability, and different tax system



Global B2C E-commerce Market, Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

The report offers valuable insights into the impact of key players on the market, including their size, industry overview, and product offerings. To evaluate the expansion of these players, the report examines their recent advancements in the field. Covering all major geographical regions and sub-regions worldwide, the report specifically focuses on the market size, market shares, and competitive landscape of the B2C E-commerce industry, as well as sales and growth opportunities within these regions. Additionally, the report analyzes the upstream and downstream activities of market players, including their production and distribution channels, as well as product cost analysis. The report highlights critical information and factual data regarding market drivers, limitations, opportunities, trends, and future prospects.



