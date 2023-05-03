NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global B2C E-commerce Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the B2C E-commerce market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED (China), Amazon.com, Inc. (United States), eBay. Inc. (United States), ASOS (United Kingdom), Flipkart Internet Private Limited (India), macys.com (United States), Walmart Stores, Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), priceline.com LLC. (United States), Rakuten, Inc. (Japan), Otto Group (Germany).



Scope of the Report of B2C E-commerce

The global B2C E-commerce market is expected to witness a surge in demand, owing to the rising disposable income, global per capita income, and expanding internet penetration. B2C e-commerce refers to the online platform for providing services and products to the consumer directly from the business owners. At present, e-commerce is common, owing to its wide range in households globally. The Digital revolution has helped the B2C services to become an intrinsic part of the everyday lives of people globally. Global e-commerce sales grew 13% in 2017, hitting an estimated USD 29 trillion, according to the latest numbers released today by UNCTAD. A similar surge was seen in the number of online shoppers, which jumped by 12% and stood at 1.3 billion people, or one-quarter of the world's population. Convenience as well as The increase in shipping and distribution organizations is the major factor driving the growth of the overall online shopping industry.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (B2C Retailers, Classifieds), Application (Automotive, Beauty & Personal Care, Books & Stationery, Consumer Electronics, Clothing & Footwear, Home DÃ©cor & Electronics, Sports & Leisure, Travel & Tourism, Media & Entertainment, Information Technology (Software), Others), Brand Type (Single Brand, Multi Brand), Product (Electronics, Digital Media, E-books, Consumer Goods, Others)



Market Drivers:

The growing demand due to flexibility in buying products and cheap prices due to direct contact between sellers and buyers

The transparent deals before and after buying as well as rapid urbanization



Market Trends:

The increasing use of social networks is further aggravating the demand for online purchasing of various products and services.

The B2C e-commerce market has outperformed local manufacturers



Opportunities:

The growing digital dependency and convenience of shopping on online platforms

The increase in penetration of internet services in untapped regions



Challenges:

The growing concern regarding less reliability, and different tax system



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global B2C E-commerce Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the B2C E-commerce market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the B2C E-commerce Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the B2C E-commerce

Chapter 4: Presenting the B2C E-commerce Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the B2C E-commerce market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, B2C E-commerce Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



