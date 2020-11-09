Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global B2C E-commerce Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. B2C E-commerce Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the B2C E-commerce Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Top players in Global B2C E-commerce Market are:

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED (China), Amazon.com, Inc. (United States), eBay. Inc. (United States), ASOS (United Kingdom), Flipkart Internet Private Limited (India), macys.com (United States), Walmart Stores, Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), priceline.com LLC. (United States), Rakuten, Inc. (Japan), Otto Group (Germany)



Brief Overview on B2C E-commerce

The global B2C E-commerce market is expected to witness a surge in demand, owing to the rising disposable income, global per capita income, and expanding internet penetration. B2C e-commerce refers to the online platform for providing services and products to the consumer directly from the business owners. At present, e-commerce is common, owing to its wide range in households globally. The Digital revolution has helped the B2C services to become an intrinsic part of the everyday lives of people globally. Global e-commerce sales grew 13% in 2017, hitting an estimated USD 29 trillion, according to the latest numbers released today by UNCTAD. A similar surge was seen in the number of online shoppers, which jumped by 12% and stood at 1.3 billion people, or one-quarter of the worldâ€™s population. Convenience as well as The increase in shipping and distribution organizations is the major factor driving the growth of the overall online shopping industry.



B2C E-commerce Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (B2C Retailers, Classifieds), Application (Automotive, Beauty & Personal Care, Books & Stationery, Consumer Electronics, Clothing & Footwear, Home DÃ©cor & Electronics, Sports & Leisure, Travel & Tourism, Media & Entertainment, Information Technology (Software), Others), Brand Type (Single Brand, Multi Brand), Product (Electronics, Digital Media, E-books, Consumer Goods, Others)



Market Drivers

The transparent deals before and after buying as well as rapid urbanization

The growing demand due to flexibility in buying products and cheap prices due to direct contact between sellers and buyers



Market Trend

The B2C e-commerce market has outperformed local manufacturers

The increasing use of social networks is further aggravating the demand for online purchasing of various products and services.



Market Challenges

The growing concern regarding less reliability, and different tax system



Market Restraints:

The increasing issues of online fraud attacks



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



